Josh Catala tripled, singled and drove four runs home to lead New London High School to a 12-0 win over Wapello in the Class 1A District 8 baseball quarterfinals at New London Saturday night.

The Tigers advance to Tuesday’ semifinal round, hosting Highland at 7 p.m. Highland defeated Lisbon, 7-5, in the quarterfinals at New London.

New London’s Tucker Gibbar singled and doubled in four trips. Holvin Catala was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit and two walks in three innings. He struck out one Indian. Josh Catala relieved in the fourth and Kooper Schulte pitched the fifth inning, giving up a hit but striking out three.

The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Rhett Smith doubled for Wapello and Owen Housman hit a single. Aidan Housman was the losing pitcher.

SOFTBALL

NO. 10 PLEASANT VALLEY 10, NO. 2 L-M 2: No. 10 (Class 5A) Pleasant Valley broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run outburst in the fourth inning and the Spartans defeated No. 2 (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine at Bettendorf.

It was the third straight loss for Louisa-Muscatine (15-4). All three of those losses were against ranked teams in higher classes.

Emily Wood, Bell Luebken and Reagan Hassel each had two hits for Pleasant Valley (14-6). Sophia Lindquist was the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run on five hits and a walk in five innings. She struck out just one batter.

Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel led all hitters with a double and two singles in four trips. Kylee Sanders was the losing pitcher. She gave up 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits and four walks in six innings. She fanned eight Spartans.