The postseason opener started off with a bang for the Van Meter baseball team Tuesday afternoon as the Bulldogs hosted conference foe Pleasantville in Van Meter. The game was moved up to avoid potential bad weather and the sun matched the hot bats of the Bulldogs who cruised to a 14-0 playoff-opening victory over the Trojans.

Van Meter did what they do best, score early and score often. This season alone, the Bulldogs average 3.7 runs per the first three innings of each game. Nearly 48 percent of all their run production has come within the first three innings of action. Tuesday afternoon was no different as they posted five runs across the first inning alone. Overall, Van Meter touched up at least one run in every inning they came to the plate offensively.

“Our goal is to start strong,” began senior Brett Berg. “We’re just work(ing) the pitcher, find our pitch (and) don’t help out the defense at all. Get them on, get them over, get them in.”

Following their five-run first inning, the Bulldogs plated one run each in both the second and third innings of play. Seven more runs dotted the scoreboard for the Bulldogs in the fourth to give them a very commanding 14-0 lead. Thanks to lock-down defense in the top half of the fifth inning, Van Meter secured the win, improving their record to 17-2-1. Among the nine hits that helped produce the win, one came via a towering blast from Berg who plated two runs with one swing of the bat.

“It felt good, I just put a good swing on it,” said Berg.

On the mound, it was short but productive work for senior hurler Anthony Potthoff. With just over three innings of work under his belt, Potthoff did not allow a single hit and picked up his sixth victory of the 2020 campaign. Junior Zach Pleggenkuhle also stepped up and kept the Trojans out of the hit column, something that was very pleasing to see for the Bulldog coaching staff.

“When you have two number ones on the same staff, you can go to either one of them and be comfortable that they will get the job done,” began Bulldog co-head coach Eben Baumhover. “They still have to come out and complete the task at hand but to leadoff with those guys and get them some work for next time is beneficial. You can’t ask for much more out of someone than what those guys provide.”

Overall the win fell right in line with what the Bulldogs had planned as they kicked off postseason play on a high note.

“You want to come out early and put up some crooked numbers and we did that,” said Baumhover. “You want to score runs at a consistent pace because more often than not that helps translate into wins.”

Overall, Van Meter continues on in postseason play with 17 wins and a chance at another district title on Saturday, July 18 against either I-35 or Clarke.