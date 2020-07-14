In a move that was very much expected, the talented Waukee High School duo of Lindsey and Peyton Kelderman took big steps in their respective athletic careers recently. Following three straight years of varsity experience at Waukee, the sister pair has turned that into becoming the newest members of Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball.

Both Lindsey and Peyton announced their commitments via social media Tuesday, July 14.

“For those two to get a chance to continue their career together is something special,” said Waukee head girls basketball coach Chris Guess. “It was never a top priority but it worked out nicely for them and it will be fun to see them continue.”

In heading off to the collegiate scene following their senior high school seasons, the Kelderman sisters will join back up with former Warriors in Paityn Rau and Kylie Coleman.

For the multi-talented Kelderman sisters, it seemed like only a matter of time before the collegiate athletic world discovered them. Whether on the cross country course, the track, or the hardwood, they were impactful whatever surface they played on. The two combined for 981 total points over the last three years which equals 19 percent of the total scoring for Waukee as a team from 2018-2020. Both earned All-CIML-Iowa Conference consideration in all three of their respective seasons. Both Lindsey and Peyton have certainly made their names known across many circles with many different ways to describe them.

“They are tenacious, passionate, and love to compete,” began Guess. “Whether it’s on the cross country course, the track, or half-court shots in the gym, it doesn’t matter. It’s always a competition and they love to get better and do whatever it takes to get better.”

Both Kelderman sisters have been giving opposing teams fits for three straight seasons and undoubtedly one more before they depart from the high school ranks. They have seemingly mastered success at the high school level and seem very fit to continue that progress at the next level.

“There’s no doubt they have what it takes to compete at the next level,” said Guess. “They come from a great family and will always bring a smile. They are very talented both physically as well as mentally which has allowed them to be so successful.”

Both Peyton and Lindsey will have one more high school season to help capture another state title for Waukee girls basketball before becoming Bearcats.