Notre Dame High School baseball coach Chris Chiprez hates losing as much as the next guy.

But a shutout loss to Central Lee in the regular season finale might have been just the wake-up call his Nikes needed.

Notre Dame banged out 14 hits — six for extra bases — and rolled to a 17-7 shellacking of Lone Tree in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday night at Winegard Field.

Notre Dame (12-2) advances to the district final to face New London (14-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Winegard Field.

Lone Tree bows out with a 7-7 record. The Lions scored seven runs on just four hits.

In the two games since the loss to Central Lee, the Nikes have scored a combined 37 runs, are hitting .617 (29-for-47) with eight doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs. And all of that in just 8 1/2 innings.

The Nikes have raised their season batting average to .418 and have been red-hot up and down the lineup.

"This team is great. We’re gelling together, becoming a good family. Everyone is cheering for everyone when they are having their ups and getting through our downs together," said Notre Dame senior shortstop Nick Skerik, who was 3-for-5 with three doubles, scored three runs and drove in four against Lone Tree.

"It’s unique. We haven’t had a good hitting team like this in the last couple years. It’s fun to score runs and be able to be comfortable on the mound because we keep adding to the lead," said Notre Dame senior centerfielder Jeron Conner, who was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, scored four runs, drove in two and picked up the win on the mound against the Lions

"I think we’ve done a good job, actually, all year long of hitting the ball, putting the ball in play. There have been a couple games, the Assumption game and then the Central Lee game, where we didn’t hit the ball very well. We just tried to get back to the basics after that Central Lee game. We told them they need to look for your pitch to hit, especially when you’re in a hitter’s count. Get that one pitch that you like and you need to be ready to hit the ball," Chiprez said. "I think at one point we were hitting .405 as a team. I don’t know what that is right now, but one through nine in our lineup is hitting. We DH, and even that 10th hitter, they are putting the ball in play, too. We really stressed when you get runners in scoring position, do your job. Put the ball in play. We have to get a run in."

The Nikes jumped on Lone Tree early and often. Senior third baseman Drew Chiprexz started the hitting barrage with a towering two-run home run in the first inning. It was Drew Chiprez’s seventh round-tripper of the season, putting him second in the state in that category.

The Nikes continued the onslaught in the second inning, batting around while scoring five runs, including a two-run double by Skerik and a run-scoring groundout by senior catcher Trenton Blythe.

The Nikes were at it again in the third inning, plating four more runs to take an 11-1 lead. Mitchell Brent had a two-run single and Skerik and Blythe each drove in runs.

Conner, meanwhile, limited Lone Tree to one run and two hits in three innings before being pulled in favor of Brent.

"It felt good. I had a few butterflies going in, but as soon as I stepped on the mound and the game started I kind of settled in," Conner said. "I just wanted to come out and get my fastball down. I didn’t really start out on top the first few innings. I was able to get my slider and fastball working. I had a few walks and hit by pitches, but for the most part I was pretty much in command."

The Nikes were set to end the game in 4 1/2 innings via the 10-run rule, but Brent ran into trouble on the hill. The Lions took advantage of five walks, a hit batsman and a Notre Dame error to push across five runs on no hits in the fifth inning.

"We had to settle down. We were kind of letting the game get away from us. We could have ended it, but we stuck with it and we were able to 10-run them," Conner said.

"We started out strong and made sure we weren’t going to come out and fold right away. We came ready to play, but we started to almost lose it in the middle of the game. The good thing is we came back," Skerik said.

"That was another thing we stressed tonight. Jaron pitched a great game. Mitch came in and he struggled a little bit. We told our pitching staff we have a good defense. You have to give them a chance to make plays. They can’t do anything if we’re walking everybody," Coach Chiprez said. "We have a great defense behind us. We told our guys to expect the baseball every pitch. You have to battle every pitch. If our guys are throwing strikes and inducing ground balls and fly balls, there is a chance we’re going to win a ballgame."

Notre Dame now turns it attention to New London, a team the Nikes beat, 14-1, back on June 29 at Winegard Field. New London has won eight straight games since then and is averaging 9.5 runs per game in that stretch.

"New London is a tough team. They are a team with confidence. If they get a couple breaks here and there, that confidence is going to grow," Coach Chiprez said. "They’re a young team, but they’re a good baseball team. They are baseball smart. I know the score was pretty lopsided last time. I have a feeling it’s not going to be lopsided this time. It’s going to be a dogfight for both teams."

Lone Tree;001;051;;—;7;4;3

Notre Dame;254;13x;;—;17;14;1

WP — Jeron Conner (3-0). LP — Harmon Miller (1-3). Leading hitters — Lone Tree: Tim Mills 2-2, Adam Knock 2-4. Notre Dame: Conner 4-5, Nick Skerik 3-5, Carson Chiprez 2-2, Drew Chiprez 2-3, Brady Oleson 2-3. 2B — Skerik 3, Conner 2. HR — D.Chiprez. RBI — Lone Tree: Mills 3, Josh Mills 1; Notre Dame: Skerik 4, Conner 2, D.Chiprez 2, Trenton Blythe 2, Oleson 1, Kaiden Westlake 1.

Records: Lone Tree 7-7; Notre Dame 12-2.