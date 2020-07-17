“Let’s put some exclamation points on this win” isn’t something Perry head coach Tina Lutterman has been able to say recently. But she was able to say that with absolute certainty entering the final inning with a 4-0 lead over Gilbert (10-9).

The underdog Jayettes (3-15) held off a possible comeback that inning to grab the win in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal.

“We’re not that team (this time),” Lutterman said, looking at Gilbert wrapping up their end of season meeting. “We’ve been that team too many times. We deserve the chance to play.”

Building on experience

After Perry’s regular season finale, Lutterman said she was happy with the prospect of playing Gilbert in the opening round. Not only were the Tigers the first team the Jayettes played, that opening night featured a six-run inning — the highest mark of their season — in the 12-7 season opening loss.

Knowing that momentum would likely play a factor in-game, Lutterman designed the team’s morning practice to create such scenarios.

“We went through a game and they had to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back and find ways to score runs,” Lutterman said. “So just counting on each other and putting their head together, we practiced in the morning as much as you possibly can to make it game-like.”

Lydia Olejniczak, who had three hits and caught the last out of the night in addition to her pitch perfect defensive performance, was in agreement that the experience with the Tigers was beneficial.

“We didn’t hit very well against their [pitcher in the first game],” Olejniczak said. “But tonight we definitely made the adjustment and found a way to hit off of her.”

Patience, young grasshopper

While the score alone doesn’t reflect that initial game, Thursday didn’t differ all that much from the equation. The bulk of Perry’s runs came from one inning to start the season, and to keep the season alive, the Jayettes crammed all their production into one inning for the win.

Though the surge of runs came from loaded bases, it wasn’t a monstrous hit that made the biggest impact.

Third baseman Macy Killmer stepped up to bat with a couple runners on board and two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Taking in two strikes, it looked as if Perry would head back to the field with another shutout inning with runners stranded. Olejniczak had already been left abandoned on third base twice. It would be criminal to leave the inning without Perry’s leadoff cross the plate.

A couple pitches later and all of a sudden, Killmer sat with a full count…ball four, Killmer took her base for the third time.

“A part of me wanted to hit the runs in but the other part of me told myself that it would be better for the team to take the ball and get on base,” Killmer said. “It felt great. We’ve been working hard all season. It was good to finally feel like we were all here tonight, we were all ready to play.”

With the bases loaded, Molly Lutmer stepped up to drive in Olejniczak and Jayna Kenney for the first two runs. Cassidy Heck followed to drive in Killmer and Lutmer for another two runs.

All of a sudden, the night belonged to the Jayettes, all made possible because the third baseman dared Gilbert to walk her again.

Zero is twice as nice

Perry has seen throughout the season that even their most successful outings at the plate do not result in wins. Of their six games with at least four runs, the Jayettes won only two games. The defense needed to step up as well.

With an in-sync crew, the Jayettes managed to become just the second team to shutout the Tigers all season.

It was also Jayna Kenney’s second career shutout win. She previously blanked Des Moines North last season, but doing so in a postseason game carries a little more cache.

Lutterman praised Kenney’s overall ability to hit different zones to keep the Tigers off balance all night. While the sophomore only struck out three batters — two of which set the tone in the first inning — it was the off-balance positioning she caused that kept Gilbert down all night. The Tigers didn’t get a runner beyond second base until the fifth inning. By then, Perry was already comfortable with the 4-0 lead, ready for the comfortable ride home.

Up Next: Dallas Center-Grimes (Saturday)

Perry heads into the regional semifinals with a daunting opponent on deck. While the Fillies have lost their previous two games, they boast the No. 8 ranking in the class thanks to their steady work at the plate that gets on base 40 percent of the time. And with Lani Gannon in the circle, teams are lucky to score two runs.