For just the fifth time all season long, the Class 4A fourth-ranked ADM softball team wasn’t part of a winning celebration as they fell just short Saturday, July 18 to the visiting Norwalk Warriors by a 2-0 final.

Unfortunately, the loss marked the second straight home postseason defeat for the Tigers who came just one win shy of a state tournament run last year and one game shy of a state tournament berth this season.

“It really stinks because that’s not how you want your season to end,” began head coach Jodi Doty. “These girls have put in such a lot of time, work, and dedication into this team.”

The visiting Warriors were able to do what no team managed to accomplish during the course of the regular season which was to hold the Tigers scoreless. Only two other teams (Carlisle and Ballard) were able to hold ADM to one run or less.

The final outcome was quite a shock to the Class 4A softball world. ADM had been in defensive battles before but not to the point where just one run would make up the entire offense through four innings of action. ADM suffered their slowest hitting night of the season with a season-worst three hits for the game. Those three hits belonged to senior star Abbie Hlas who struck a double, Emily Kay who touched up a single, and Morgan Meyer who added a late-game single to round out the hitting efforts for the Tigers.

Inside the circle, Hlas had a solid outing despite the loss. The future collegiate star punched out seven batters via strikeout. Normally that, combined with just four walks and one earned run allowed would have resulted in a victory. Within the seventh inning, the senior noticed she had suffered an injury to her finger which ultimately helped lead to the three final inning hits for the Warriors.

“Unfortunately Abbie had an injury to her finger late in the game and when that happens it’s hard to grip the ball correctly and hard to get spin,” said Doty. “She kept them at bay as long as she could but we ended up having to take her out.”

Coach Doty then put the ball into the capable hands of Yanga who finished out the seventh inning for the Tigers and shut the door down on any new runs scored for the Warriors thanks to a pair of strikeouts in just two batters.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, another season is cut short. This time the Tigers wrap up their season with a 12-5 record, the second-best overall record in the conference, and second-best conference record (5-3).

While right now bears the sting of a season-ending loss, there is still a lot of excitement on the horizon for ADM softball as coach Doty said.

“We have a lot of talent and ADM will be very good for a very long time to come,” said Doty. “Well have an amazing team then, it’s just unfortunate this amazing team here couldn’t continue further.”