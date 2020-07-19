It was the start of the postseason for the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team Saturday night as the Fillies took on second-round action against Raccoon River Conference opponent Perry. The Fillies flexed their muscles early and often, pounding out 14 total hits to secure the teams’ 18th win of the season in an 11-1 victory.

Nine Fillie batters picked up a hit on the night but perhaps none more impactful than the duo of Maria Hendricks and Aubrey Johansen. Both drove in three runs each for the game, giving them their and 24th and 17th RBI of the 2020 campaign.

Aside from the very first inning, the Fillies touched up at least two runs in every inning. That included the second inning where a Riley Feeley sacrifice groundout and a Maria Hendricks RBI single gave DCG an early 2-0 lead in front of their home town crowd.

Overall, the Fillies had the power bats working with eight extra-base hits which included a pair of home runs. The first of which came in the bottom of the third as senior catcher Molly Cooney struck her fourth home run of the season as the Fillies quickly took a 4-0 lead entering the fourth inning. The second of two long balls for the Fillies came off the bat of incoming freshman Aubrey Johansen. That wrapped up the scoring for the Fillies in the fourth. The rest of the scoring came from Elle Nelsen’s 16th RBI of the season and another sacrifice ground out. From that fourth inning alone, the Fillies broke out a 9-0 lead before the visiting Jayettes could get much going offensively themselves.

Perry did push across one run in the top half of the fifth but that was dwarfed pretty quickly as DCG posted two runs of their own in the fifth inning. Those came courtesy of Hendricks’ third RBI of the game, not to mention Kamryn O’Brien’s third hit of the season to the plate which plated her lone RBI on the night.

From that the Fillies were able to end the game early in 11-1 fashion, the seventh game this season that DCG plated ten runs or more. Inside the circle, senior Lani Gannon was nearly unhittable as evident by just four hits allowed on the night for the Jayettes. En route to her 12th win of the season, Gannon allowed just six batters onto the base paths, four of which came from hits. Gannon ended up striking out four while allowing just one run for the contest.

The Fillies pick up the win and now reside with an 18-9 record and the right to move on. Next up for the Fillies will be the Region 2 title game which will put the Fillies up in a rematch with Ballard. It will be the 26th overall battle between the two teams in which the Fillies hold the edge with five straight victories and 20 overall since the 2007 season.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.