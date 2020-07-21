For the eight-time in the past ten years, the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team is heading back to the hallowed grounds of the Harland and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex for the state tournament following a walk-off win over Ballard 6-5 Tuesday night in Dallas Center.

The walk-off winner came courtesy of eighth-grader Aubrey Johansen who played the role of hero in the bottom of the seventh with her tenth double of the season. That then led to arguably her most important RBI of the season and gives her a team-best 22 RBI on the year.

“I just went in there like any other at-bat,” began Johansen. “I just couldn’t get nervous and it worked for me.”

That one hit helped secure many things for the Fillies. Not only their tenth total state tournament appearance in program history but their ninth win over the Bombers in the past ten seasons. That includes two wins over a tough Ballard team in 2020 which is hard in itself to accomplish but an outcome that head coach Steve Schlafke was very confident would happen.

“If you can beat them once, you can beat them twice, and three times and four times,” began Schlafke. “You have to have that mentality in order to compete and win against a team like Ballard. We knew they were better today than what they were at the beginning of the season. We just knew as a team we had what it took to win and we did.”

The hit itself was beyond big but not too big for Johansen as coach Schlafke went on to point out.

“She doesn’t play like an eighth-grader,” said Schlafke. “I think maybe she doesn’t quite know what’s going on. Sometimes when you get older you put a lot of pressure on yourself but she doesn’t seem to put pressure on herself at all. I’m just glad they pitched to her. Not surprised with the result, she’s been doing it all season long and that’s why she’s playing.”

The game held just about everything a softball fan could want from defensive stands to balls that left the park. It was a game that fans, coaches, and players were excited to be a part of.

“I loved it, I love my team. This was so fun,” said Johansen.

The game started off in DCG’s favor as the Fillies struck the scoreboard first in the bottom half of the first. Senior catcher Molly Cooney has had a knack for extra-base hits all season and opened up the scoring with her ninth double and 13th overall extra-base hit of the year to give DCG the early 1-0 lead. Things looked even better in the following inning when the Fillies took advantage of two Bomber errors and plated two runs despite just one hit in the inning (from Morgan Rosenbeck).

That set up the Fillies nicely with a 3-0 lead but then came the Ballard offense in a hurry. Ballard entered the game averaging nearly eight runs per game and totaled eleven total innings having scored four runs or more in a single inning. In the top half of the third Tuesday night, Ballard’s Carley Wilson added one more big inning to their list with a grand slam that quickly put the visiting Bombers on top 4-3.

The Fillies didn’t give up and let that grand slam roll right off their shoulders and answered back with an equalizing blow by Riley Hall. The senior deposited her 12th double of the season to center field to tie the game up at 4-4 heading into the fourth inning of play. It helped bring momentum back to DCG’s side and was a big moment in the game overall for the Fillies.

“Our kids worked hard after the grand slam,” began Schlafke. “A lot of teams would have just had the wind taken out of them. This team is resilient though and they knew it was a seven-inning game and that they had what it took to come back and win the game.”

Following an RBI single by Ballard to take the lead once more, DCG’s Kylie Merical continued the call-and-response pattern by evening up the score yet again with the long ball, depositing her second home run of the season to center field. That allowed the stage to be set for Johansen to swoop in during the bottom of the seventh and win the game with her second hit of the ball game.

While the offense might have stolen the show late, inside the circle, the Fillies employed a bend but not break mentality. Riley hall had the longer night with four innings under her belt, striking out two while allowing seven hits under her watch. Fellow senior hurler Lani Gannon picked up three innings of work, allowing just three hits and striking out one but did walk four.

Overall, the win that has propelled the Fillies to the state tournament was their 19th of the season. Next up for the Fillies will be a trip to Fort Dodge for the 2020 state tournament which will begin on Monday, July 27.