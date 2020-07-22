In a season that was meant to be, the ADM High School baseball team captured their second straight state tournament berth after defeating conference foe Bondurant-Farrar 3-1 in the Substate 7 title game Wednesday, July 22.

“Had a team effort, Grant came in and closed it out, feels good,” said senior pitcher Zach Fuller.

Overall it marks the fifth trip to Principal Park for ADM. There may not have been a lot in terms of offense, but there was plenty of excitement just the same. The excitement didn’t come in the number of hits but just how those hits and other opportunities came about. In total, both the Tigers and the visiting Blue Jays recorded just four hits each on the night. ADM has been good about capitalizing on opposing mistakes and they did that Wednesday night, making the most of four Bondurant-Farrar errors while leaving nine runners on base for the Blue Jays.

Two of ADM’s four hits on the day came in the first two innings of action, the only scoring action had by the host Tigers all game long. Along with his pitching duties, Fuller had quite the night offensively, going 2-for-3 while reaching base safely in all three trips to the plate. The first of which gave the senior his 13th RBI of the season as his first of two hits resulted in a 1-0 lead for ADM.

Where ADM really took advantage of Bondurant-Farrar mistakes came in the second inning as both runs came as a result of two errors. It may not have seemed like much but the first two innings provided all the offense needed to capture the victory and a state tournament berth. Along with Fullers two hits on the night, two other Tiger batters struck a hit on the night including Grant Garton and his third double of the season. Lucas Curry also provided ADM with a hit as part of the two-hit second inning by the Tigers. The junior collected his 12th hit of the season overall.

“This team has the capability of going very far,” said ADM head coach Jason Book earlier in the season. “They have arguably the best team chemistry in the class and they truly play for each other and never act selfishly. This is truly a special team and I’m just glad that I’ve been able to coach them.”

Fireworks were present on the pitching mound as well with a duel that had fans excited for every pitch. Bondurant-Farrar’s Alex Hall came into the game with over 20 strikeouts on the season while having issued the second-fewest amount of walks among Raccoon River Conference pitchers. On the other side, Fuller kicked off the game already with a conference-best mark in strikeouts. The senior only added to that mark with five strikeouts on the night for 48 total K’s within the 2020 campaign. Those five strikeouts on the night came alongside just three walks and four hits allowed for Fuller against a stingy lineup that blasted 14 runs against ADM the last time out.

“I knew that they hit the fastball really well so I need(ed) to mix up my pitches, throw a lot of offspeed and mix them in well and use them to set up my fastball to get them,” Fuller said of his performance.

Now in two out of his four years as a member of ADM baseball, Fuller and the rest of the senior group will be heading back to Principal Park for the state tournament.

“We have such a good program, good culture here,” Fuller said. “It feels so amazing being my senior year and doing it one last go-round with the guys. No better feeling.”

There will be quite a contrast from how the Tigers are perceived at the state tournament this year as opposed to last with more eyes focused on Fuller and the Tigers. Last year ADM entered Principal Park on the heels of a 3-1 victory and Wednesday night they did it again but on their home field. The victory for ADM now gives them an overall record of 12-7 as the co-Raccoon River Conference champs take on the state tournament beginning on Tuesday, July 28 inside Principal Park. ADM will be one of five non-top ten ranked teams within the Class 3A field which also is made up of Norwalk, Marion, Clear Creek-Amana, Benton, sixth-ranked Gilbert, fourth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes, and second-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton.