FAIRFIELD — You shouldn’t give opportunities to a good team.

The 14th-ranked Burlington High School softball team found that out the hard way Tuesday night.

Three Burlington pitchers walked 12 batters and hit two with a pitch in the Class 4A regional championship game. As a result, No. 3 Fairfield ousted the Grayhounds, 7-2.

Fairfield (24-1) earned a berth in next week’s state tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Trojans open against sixth-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9) at 5 p.m. Monday on Veterans Diamond in Fort Dodge.

Burlington ended its season at 17-7.

"I think (walks have) given us some issues in some games but I never thought we’d walk this many batters," Burlington coach Larry Heath said. "It was probably about 10 or so. You can’t give good teams that many opportunities."

Fairfield took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on just one hit, a single by freshman Coty Engle, and five walks issued by Burlington starter Kayla Norton. A base-loaded walk to Peyton McCabe scored the first run and Hannah Simpson then scored from third on a wild pitch.

"I felt like after we got through the first inning we competed," Heath said. "Some good things happened. We got out of some jams, but (walks are) going to catch up with you if we continue to do that. I think that’s just basically the difference of the game. Their pitcher hit the strike zone enough to give them opportunities to field the ball. That’s kind of the difference in the ball game."

Fairfield made it 3-0 with a run in the fourth inning. A hit batsman, a walk from reliever Carley McGinity and two walks from the Grayhounds’ second reliever, Adessa Brandenburg, forced the run home.

Burlington got on the board in the sixth. No. 9 hitter Brynn Casady led off with a double to left and took third on Bryanna Mehaffy’s sacrifice bunt. Lydia Allen-Barnes coaxed a base on balls from Fairfield pitcher Allison Rebling and Norton launched a pitch to the center field fence, caroming off for a two-run double.

Fairfield had just two hits through the first five innings, then erupted in the sixth. Brandenburg threw 45 pitches in the sixth and 22 were strikes. Five of those strikes resulted in Fairfield singles.

With one out, Fairfield’s Engle, Hannah Simpson, McCabe and Jenna Norris hit consecutive singles. Norris’s drove two runs home. Danielle Breen walked and Delaney Breen followed with a two-run single to center, taking the score to its final.

It could have been worse. Fairfield left 13 runners on base, 10 in the first three innings.

"When you look at how many times they were on base, getting a walk or getting hit by a pitch, we’ve got to do better than that in a tournament championship game," Heath said. "I felt like we made some good pitches at times. It seemed like we were getting strikes. That’s just the way it goes."

Rebling went the distance for the win, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. She struck out six in seven innings.

Norton suffered the loss. She gave up two runs on two hits and six walks in 2 1/3 innings. She fanned two. McGinity relieved for an inning, surrendering a run on no hits, two walks and a hit batsman. Brandenburg pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks. She struck out four.

Engle and Simpson had two hits each for Fairfield. Norris had three RBIs and Delaney Green had two.

Burlington was limited to three hits, doubles by Allen-Barnes, Norton and Casady.

After the Fairfield players posed for pictures following the game, the Grayhounds applauded them.