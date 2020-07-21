In a battle of top tier offenses, it was a defensive grind Tuesday, July 21 between the Waukee High School and Southeast Polk High School softball teams who battled it out in the Class 5A Region 4 title game in Waukee. Thanks to a sixth-inning lift, the Warriors edged out the visiting Rams 3-2 to punch their ticket to the 2020 state tournament.

In total, the Warriors matched the Rams on the night with five hits each. No hit was more crucial to the win than Maddie Oetzmann’s sixth-inning double which plated the go-ahead run and thus the win. Oetzmann helped Waukee capture their 12th overall state tournament berth, third in the last four years.

“I was a bit nervous with a lot on the line but my teammates helped me stay calm,” said Oetzmann of her game-winning hit.

It was an extra sweet moment for the freshman who also aided in the pitching duties.

“I think it really helped boost my confidence and get me through the last inning,” continued Oetzmann.

The outcome marked just the ninth time all season long that the potent Southeast Polk offense was held to two runs or less through seven innings, the third time such an outcome has happened against Waukee however. Oetzmann totaled three innings logged and in that time struck out one while allowing just one hit and no earned runs. She followed up a strong start to the game by junior Elly Bates who tossed four innings of two-hit ball, complete with four strikeouts and a mere two runs allowed. Both combine to allow just five Ram hits. The duo threw strikes on 64 percent of their total combined pitches thrown and started off batters with a first-pitch strike thrown 61 percent of the time.

“Elly did a nice job starting us off,” began head coach Carrie Eby. “We knew we’d get through the lineup twice and she did a really nice job keeping the ball down and not letting Southeast Polk get many solid swings against her. Maddie came in and gave them a different look and also kept them all balance for the most part.”

Offensively, the five hits from Waukee were distributed among five separate hitters. Those included catcher Natalie Wellet, Claire Fossell, Mikayla Hannam, Ella Parker, and of course Maddie Oetzmann. Just one hit constituted the offense for Waukee through two innings of play. That changed once the bottom of the third came around when a fielder’s choice and Wellet’s 28th single of the season plated two for the seemingly insurmountable 2-0 advantage.

Southeast Polk managed to climb that mountain just the same and with a home run and an RBI groundout of their own, they equalized the game at 2-2 continuing what many individuals were thinking about coming into the game.

“We knew that this would be a game that could go any way,” said Eby. “They kept grinding and they were excited tonight. We just knew that if we focused on our process and our energy, we’d have a good battle tonight.”

That grinding helped out a lot in the bottom of the sixth which began with two quick outs. Hannam stepped up to the plate and after just one quick pitch, deposited a double into center field (her fifth of the season). That set the table for Oetzmann to play hero and snag the late-game lead with her double of the year. Oetzmann did what few players get to do which was to earn the go-ahead hit and shut down the side inside the circle within one inning’s worth of action.

“All of our kids know that they have a role to play on this team and that everyone needs to continue to trust the process and we’ll do well against any team we face in the tournament,” said Eby.

The win for the Warriors 23 wins and just four losses, just one of four 5A teams with 23 wins or more. Next up for the Warriors will be their second straight state tournament appearance and 12 total appearance in school history.