Officially released last night, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union put out the full list of state tournament brackets with seeding for each class.

Class 5A: Waukee

The Waukee Warriors have been on a tear all season long and come into the Class 5A state tournament as one of just four teams across the Class 5A landscape with 23 or more victories on the season. The other three teams are joining the Warriors at Harlan Rogers Park in Valley (23 wins), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (23 wins), and Fort Dodge (26 wins). Waukee will reside as the fourth seed in the 5A state tournament bracket, preceded by Valley as the third seed, Cedar Rapids Kennedy as the second seed, and Fort Dodge as the top seed. Waukee has been all over the board historically when it comes to seeding. Last year the Warriors were the top-seeded team in the 5A bracket. They have also been the eighth. The last time the Warriors were crowned state champions came back in the 2015 season

The Warriors will have a rematch with fifth-seeded Ankeny Centennial (21-8) to kick off their state tournament action on Iowa Central Field Monday, July 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes

For the Fillies, they too are once again gracing the state tournament as a staple, coming in with a record of 19-9. This will be the second straight season in which the Fillies will grace Harlan Rogers Sports Complex as the sixth seed in the Class 4A state tournament. Charles City (13-3) will reside as the fifth seed while North Scott (16-9) enters as the fourth seed. The top three seeds in Class 4A are Fairfield (24-1) as the three seed, West Delaware (21-4) as the two seed and reigning 4A champions Carlisle (18-3) as the bracket top seed

The Fillies themselves will be taking on Fairfield on Monday, July 27 on Veterans’ Diamond beginning at 5 p.m.