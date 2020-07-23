The good news is that seven Central Lee High School seniors got to play their final baseball season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bad news is that the Hawks won’t be making a return trip to the state baseball tournament.

Mid-Prairie defeated Central Lee, 9-7, in the Class 2A substate game at Mediapolis Wednesday night, earning a berth in next week’s state tournament in Des Moines.

Central Lee made the state tourney last year, falling to Des Moines Christian, 9-7, in the first round. Central Lee ended this shortened season at 12-2.

"It’s an absolute blessing to get this far," Central Lee coach Shane Weirather said after the game. "There was a point where I didn’t think we would have a season and I remember telling my assistant coaches what a shame it would be to not have a season.

"I thought that we had a chance to be one of the greatest teams at Central Lee," Weirather said, "and five senior starters, seven seniors total, it would have been a shame if they didn’t get to play."

Central Lee had the early lead, scoring an unearned run in the second inning, but Mid-Prairie took advantage of four walks and two Central Lee errors to take a 4-1 lead in the top of the third. Mid-Prairie wouldn’t trail again."

Central Lee "played pretty well" through the season, Weirather said. "Even tonight they showed what kind of kids they are. Luke (Simmons) had a thrilling hit. Alex (Sandoval) had some great at bats. And I thought (reliever) Dylan (Stuecker) came in and threw really well. And Jaden (Hawk), up to the third, he was rolling (on the mound), too, but just too many mistakes."

Central Lee crept closer with two runs in the bottom of the third on Simmons’ double to left field, pulling to within a run at 4-3, but Mid-Praire got three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 9-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Central Lee scored three runs on three walks, a hit batsman, Sandoval’s sacrifice fly to left and a two-run single by TJ Stutes.

Central Lee put the potential winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh.

Hawk drew a leadoff walk and, an out later, Adam Boeck was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. With two outs, Sandoval drew a walk to load the bases and Mid-Prairie reliever Collin Miller walked Corbin Pohren to force a run home.

The potential winning run, Pohren, was standing on first base, but Miller fanned Kade Myhre to end the game and Central Lee’s season.

Kayden Reinier (3-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in four innings. None of those runs were earned.

Central Lee starter Hawk (4-1) took the loss. He retired the first six batters he faced, then walked four in the third and gave up four runs before being relieved by Stuecker. Due to two Hawk errors in that inning, none of the four Mid-Prairie runs were earned.

"All year I’ve been pretty proud of pitching not walking anybody," Weirather said. "When you’ve got a couple great hitters like (Mid-Prairie’s Brad Tornow and Aidan Rath) coming up and then we lost at least (batters) 9-1 to get to that. Maybe 8-9-1 in front of their big hitters. You just can’t do that. I don’t know if we had an error that inning or not, but it seems like we probably did. That hurt."

Mid-Prairie didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning, then finished the game with five. Central Lee was limited to three hits — doubles by Stutes and Simmons and a single by Sandoval.

"It’s not what we’ve been all year long," Weirather said. "Give (Mid-Prairie) credit. They had good at bats, put pressure on us. When you get pressured I guess that’s when you make mistakes and we sure had our share of them tonight."

Weirather’s players are "good kids," he said. "They’re going to fight to the end no matter what. And, my god, we had a shot there at the end. It was (Mid-Prairie’s) turn to make some mistakes and they made some of their own, gave some walks away there at the end. But in the end, they made less mistakes than we did."