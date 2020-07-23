And then there were eight…eight per class that is. The IHSAA recently released the rest of the 2020 state tournament brackets for classes 2A, 3A, and 4A.

Class 2A: Van Meter (1)

It should come as no surprise that Class 2A's top-ranked team all season (and defending 2A champs) Van Meter Bulldogs come into the state tournament as the top-seeded team. They are the only 2A team to grace Principal Park with 20 wins or more, resting at 20-2 on the season. They help represent a strong West Central Activities Conference as this is the second straight season the conference has seen two of its teams in the state baseball tournament. They enter with the second-most RBI in the class this season (155) and enter the tournament with 197 runs scored on the year, second to fellow state tournament team North Linn with 216.

The Bulldogs interestingly enough will be faced against Treynor to kick off the tournament, one of only two teams to crack the code and defeat Van Meter on the season. The Bulldogs will be seeking to crack the code on the all-time series against the Cardinals. Treynor has defeated Van Meter in three out of their four meetings dating back to the 2017 season. Their second battle of the season will begin Class 2A's state tournament play Monday, July 27 with first pitch at 10:30 a.m.

Class 3A:

Dallas Center Grimes (2)

Following their strong 17-3 season, the Dallas Center Grimes Mustangs ranked as the top Substate 8 team and will grace Principal Park as the two seed in the Class 3A bracket. It's been a solid combination of pitching and offense that has boosted the Mustangs to their first state tournament appearance since 2015. DCG made history during the substate final, punching their ticket to state for the first time on their home field.

The Mustang pitching staff has been one of the toughest in 3A placing top five or better in ERA (fourth at 2.29), strikeouts (third at 165), hits fewest hits allowed (third at 97). The pitching staff on the other end allowed just 97 total hits all season, tied for the third-best mark among all Class 3A teams in the state of Iowa. DCG also ranks third in doubles across 3A with 42.

The Mustangs will be posted up against Benton Community to begin the tournament, the first time DCG and Benton have been in the state tournament together.

ADM (6)

For the second straight season, the ADM baseball Tigers will grace the Class 3A state tournament. Following a cinderella season in 2019, the Tigers have blown through a COVID-19 season with a record of 12-7, co-conference champs, and now a state tournament team. ADM will represent the Raccoon River Conference as the sixth-seed in the state tournament.

ADM has been one of the toughest offensive teams for opposing pitchers to face. ADM as a team has struck out just 70 times all season, the second-best mark among all Class 3A teams. At the same time the Tigers have found efficiency in the power game, striking 38 doubles on the season, top-five within the Class 3A ranks. On the other end of things, the pitching for ADM has been just as solid. Just four teams all season have put up over five runs against the Tigers who are tied for third in the conference with fewest earned runs allowed in 45 on the year.

Their run towards a title will begin on Tuesday, July 28 battling third-seeded Gilbert. This will be the third meeting between these two teams since the 2014 campaign. It will be the series tie-breaker as both teams have taken one game with ADM's victory over the Tigers coming in 2014. This is ADM's fifth state tournament appearance in program history.

Class 4A: Waukee (5)

Out from arguably the toughest schedule in Class 4A, the Waukee Warrior baseball team (14-12) captured their tenth state tournament appearance in school history. The Warriors will be seeking to make their first title game as a Class 4A team. The Warriors have been riding on their strong pitching staff which enters Principal Park as the fourth-best team ERA in the class at 2.83 and a class-leading mark of 224 strikeouts on the season.

Waukee will enter as the fifth seed in the tournament. They will battle a familiar foe in Urbandale who will take on Principal Park as the fourth seed. This will be the 25th overall battle between the two squads dating back to the 2009 campaign. The 2020 season saw the two teams split the series (two games each). Overall, Waukee holds the advantage with 14 games going to Waukee and ten going to Urbandale. The Waukee vs Urbandale battle will begin Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m.