It was five years in the making as the Class 3A fourth-ranked DCG baseball team galloped into the Substate 8 title game and calmed the storm that is Harlan 12-2 to punch their ticket to the 2020 state tournament.

The victory in itself was sweet but what made things even more special was the fact that it marked the first time in program history that DCG baseball punched their ticket to state on their home field.

“It’s really special to make it to state in the first place but to do it at home in front of our crown is even better,” said DCG baseball head coach Byron Peyton.

It was a performance worth remembering from either side of the plate. Just two teams prior to Wednesday night brought enough to the table to plate eight or more runs against the Cyclones all season. Thanks to eleven hits, three walks, and three Harlan errors, the Mustangs added themselves onto that exclusive list tying Lewis Central in giving Harlan their largest loss of the season (ten runs). Seven out of nine Mustang batters recorded a hit in the contest which was highlighted by senior Logan Smith’s night going 3-for-4 and driving in four of DCG’s 12 runs on the night. He was one of three DCG batters to record two RBI or better in the game. The others belonged to fellow senior Cody Hall (2-for-4 with two RBI) and junior Caleb Dicken (1-for-3 with two RBI).

On the other side of the equation, if you liked pitching you were in for quite a treat as Smith took the mound for the Mustangs, already holding the second-most strikeouts in Class 3A (62). He went up against Harlan’s Connor Bruck who had wracked up 24 wins under his career belt entering the night. Despite a rocky start for both and an eight-run offensive explosion by DCG in the sixth, it was exactly what you might expect from a pitching duel. In the end, Smith picked up the win, falling just three strikeouts shy of his season-high while holding a Harlan team averaging 6.6 hits and 6.5 runs per game to just four hits and two runs, both of which were unearned.

“Best pitcher in the state,” fellow senior Isaac Boley said. “When he’s pitching, I feel great because he’s the best pitcher in the state.”

It was a slight hiccup at first but Smith continued to put his name in the hat for the top pitcher in the state the rest of the way.

“After the first inning I started to get in a grove, I started a little too amped up,” began Smith. “Their 1-2-3 are as good as anybody and they put the ball in play so after that (first) inning I got in a groove again and it ended up paying dividends in the end.”

Offensively, the Mustangs produced against a pitcher not known for allowing much offensive action, holding opponents to a mere .140 batting average and allowing just two hits and one run allowed per game. The Mustangs amplified that mark to present Bruck with his highest hit and earned run totals allowed on the season.

“We just stuck with the approach and tried to find a pitch we could hit,” began Boley. “He had a good fastball with good offspeed and he could work the zone up and down and change your eye level so it was nice that we could find pitches we could hit. We worked the count and it was nice.”

On the offensive timeline, the runs came in bunches for the host Mustangs who answered Harlan’s two-run top half of the first with a four-run first inning of their own. That started off with a Jordan Sedivec sacrifice fly to right followed by RBI singles from Cody Hall and Logan Smith to help give the Mustangs a loud answer and a 4-2 lead entering the second inning.

“The first inning was huge to get down and strike back, that’s incredible,” said Peyton.

Storming back from behind has pretty much been the calling card for the Mustangs in the postseason. All three of their postseason battles have faced DCG with a deficit within the first inning of play.

The score seemed destined to end at 4-2 as four innings came and went without another run crossing the plate. Then the sixth inning came around and the Mustang offense teed off to the tune of seven hits and eight runs. The first three hits of the inning were back to back to back doubles by Hall (fourth of the season), Smith (third of the season), and Clayton Campidilli (first of the season). Smith and Campidilli combined to boost DCG’s lead to 6-2 but then a Cole Wessling single drove in run number seven for the Mustangs (Wessling’s eighth RBI of the year). Three singles, a walk, an error, and a fielder’s choice pushed across the final five runs needed to end the game early.

“I have so much respect for that coaching staff that it almost made me feel bad to score that much on them,” started Peyton. “But I would have rather had it that way because Harlan is a team that can come back on you in a hurry.”

DCG’s win pushes them into the eighth-overall state tournament appearance for the program as a whole. Now it’s on to Principal Park for the Mustangs who come in as one of just three ranked teams to grace the Class 3A tournament. DCG’s run begins Tuesday, July 28.