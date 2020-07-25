The Iowa high school football season is still a month away from kicking off, but already there have been major alterations to the schedule.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday afternoon a revised schedule plan which allows schools to make adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football remains the only Iowa high school sport with regular season schedules and postseason qualifying managed by the IHSAA. The revised plan considers flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation, and possible COVID-19 cases as rationale for changing previously announced varsity football schedules.

Practice still begins on August 10 and the first competiion date remains August 27.

The regular season has been shortened from nine weeks to seven, with schools having the option of playing five, six or seven games in that time frame.

In addition, all teams will qualify for the postseason this year, similar to basketball and the ongoing baseball season.

Teams in Classes 3A, 2A, 1A, and A will play their scheduled district games in the previously established order. This change means the prior Week 5 becomes Week 3, Week 6 becomes Week 4, etc., in this revised plan.

In Class 4A, participating schools will schedule their own regular season games. The previously announced group format and success model will not be implemented in 2020. The IHSAA encourages conferences to collaborate in creating their schedules.

In Class 8-Man, teams will play Week 3 through Week 9 of their previously announced schedules in what is now Week 1 through Week 7. Due to the number of teams in the classification, Eight-Player has opponents scheduled on the optional dates of Week 1 and Week 2. Teams in Eight-Player may opt out of those contests, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.

All of which left area high school coaches and athletic directors scrambling to make the necessary changes with practices just 15 days away.

"I think they are doing the best thing in the circumstances," West Burlington-Notre Dame head coach Jay Eilers said. "I think they have done an outstanding job with the baseball and softball seasons. In the football regular season, there are a lot of things that are just out of our control. COVID could cost a team a game, but this gives them the opportunity to jump back in for the playoffs. I think this is the best opportunity to give these kids a chance to play. I think they realize that athletics is an extension of the classroom. Sports keeps a lot of kids in school. I think they realize that and I think we are going to get this in."

"It’s been kind of stressful because right before we are getting ready to start practicing and the season is just a month away, now we are scrambling like mad to get games," Mediapolis coach Brian Borrison said. "I can see what they are trying to do. They are taking the baseball model and applying it to football. If you losing regular season games, you still have the playoffs. I think they are making the best situation out of some crummy circumstances we are in."

Under the current schedule, district games for Class 3A through 8-Man will begin Sept. 11. The postseason will begin Oct. 16, with the semifinals set for Nov. 13-15 and the championship games Nov. 20-21 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

It has left a few schools trying to adjust their schedules. For example, West Burlington athletics director Jeff Housel must find a new date for the Falcons’ Homecoming game. After careful planning to make sure the Sept. 18 date did not conflict with volleyball or marching band competitions, the revised schedule now has WB-ND on the road at Williamsburg on Sept. 18.

"We are lucky we have someone like Jeff as our AD," Eilers said. "He has good relationships with most of the ADs in southeast Iowa and he has been working hard to stay ahead of things. He has done an outstanding job."

WB-ND will keep its two non-district games against Fort Madison and Fairfield, while Mediapolis will play Wapello, but is still trying to finalize a second non-district game.

"Both of those teams agreed they are still interested in playing us,’ Eilers said. "We basically lose weeks three and four and then go straight into district play."

"We are still in negotiations to fill our schedule, but we will still play Wapello in week one," Borrison said. "There are still a lot of unknowns right now. Right now I just hope we can make it through the season and everyone stays healthy."