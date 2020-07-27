In sports, one of the harsh realities is the fact that there’s always a victor and one that falls just short. Under the sun inside the confines of Harlan Rogers Sports Complex Monday, July 27, the Waukee softball team became the latter in the state tournament quarterfinal round. Thanks to a three-run comeback by the opposing Jaguars in the seventh, the Warriors saw their season come to an end with a 5-2 final.

It marked the 18th overall meeting between the two teams but just the first win for Centennial over Waukee since the 2018 campaign.

A few timely hits and some costly Warrior errors helped propel Ankeny Centennial to victory despite Waukee out hitting the Jaguars 9-4 in the contest. Everything seemed to go as planned for Waukee (23-4) as the game began. For the 21st time this season, the Warriors opened up the game as the first team to touch up the scoreboard. Two singles and a walk brought up freshman Ava Smith to the plate and with the bases loaded, a ground ball punched in the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice. Junior Mikayla Hannam recorded the second RBI of the game for Waukee as she pushed across a run on her first of two hits in the contest.

The next four innings didn’t see another run cross the plate for either team despite six combined hits and nine combined batters on base. Both Waukee and Centennial would then head late into the game with the Warriors still holding tight onto the 2-0 advantage.

Once the game turned to the sixth inning, Waukee experience some unlucky bounces. The most notable came on a long fly ball to left field that popped out of the glove of Smith in left and over the left-field fence for an unusual home run. That ended up bringing two runners back to the plate as Centennial equalized the game at 2-2. It was certainly an odd event for a Waukee team tied for second in the state in overall fielding percentage (.973). The momentum that Waukee held for the vast majority of the game seemed to quickly turn the other way and with it, the opposing Jaguars took advantage in the seventh.

The unlucky bounces continued again in the top of the seventh for Waukee as a Centennial runner reached base on a drop third strike following a single and the second of two errors in the game for the Warriors. That passed ball gave the Jaguars their first lead over the Warriors across the entire 2020 campaign. It gave Centennial a 3-2 advantage which they would then add on to with a two-run RBI double for a 5-2 lead. When Waukee couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the seventh, the Warriors suffered defeat for just the fifth time all season.

“I give credit to Ankeny Centennial and they didn’t stop performing,” said head coach Carrie Eby following the defeat. “We had some errors that cost them a bit and we just couldn’t pull it out in the end.”

It’s an unfortunate outcome for the Warriors who had aspirations for a potential title run.

“I told the girls at the end there that it hurts a bit and it should but we were also one of just eight teams to make it here,” began Eby. “We’re not going to settle with that and we know what it takes to get back and that’s what these girls will be working on for next season.”

Despite the end to the season, it is still one to look back on fondly for Waukee softball fans, players, and coaches. Afterall, Waukee was one of just four Clas 5A teams to enter the state tournament with 23 wins or more in a shortened season. One can’t forget just how potent the Warriors were both offensively and defensively, rocking a top-five mark in 18 different statistical categories.

The loss not only means goodbye to the 2020 campaign for Waukee but goodbye to the playing tenures of two Warrior seniors in Karigan Rossiter and Natalie Wellet. Wellet was a constant contributor for Waukee with 39 total hits in her farewell season. That included ten extra-base hits and five home runs. Wellet drove in 19 runs on the season while sporting a .424 batting average.

“Seniors are always big to a team and we’ll really miss both Natalie and Karigan,” said Eby. “Natalie was a three-year varsity member for us and has contributed a lot to this program.”

Waukee will now walk away from the 2020 campaign with a record of 23-5.