It was a matter of inches.

After going seven innings with a blank scoreboard and just one hit, Van Meter (21-2-1) was in need of a hero to put the game away. That turned out to be Jack Pettit.

At the plate with Bryce Cole on second base, the sophomore shortstop stitched a line drive to deep right field where Treynor's Quinn Navara leaped for the diving catch only to come up short by less than a foot. Just out of his reach, Pettit's single turned into a walk-off as Cole crossed the plate for the 1-0 win to keep the defending state champs alive against Treynor (12-8).

“Any chance you can get the W is exciting,” began Bulldog co-head coach Eben Baumhover. “Give a lot of credit to Treynor, those two pitchers came in and we just couldn't get that timely hit.”

Van Meter hadn't logged a hit since Cody Coffman's single in the third inning. With the severely limited production, it was the Bulldogs' pitching efforts that kept the game afloat in what turned into a classic duel between aces. Overall, the Bulldogs drew those two hits but also drew four walks for the contest.

Putting in work for the bulk of the game, Bulldogs senior Anthony Potthoff fanned 13 batters in 6.2 inning no-hitter bid. One after the other, Cardinals went back to the bench without much chance of getting on the board. That wasn't done without a little help from his friends.

“The only reason he was out of the game was because of the pitch count, he put us in every position to win the game,” Baumhover said. “Thirteen strikeouts out of any pitcher is big but how he did it was really impressive. He was successful in some big counts against a tenacious Treynor lineup today.”

The senior had only four at-bats across his time on the mound where batters drew ten or more pitches. Out of the six full count at-bats against Potthoff, the senior allowed just one base-runner.

With Treynor's first runners of the day on base in the fifth inning, a Cardinals squeeze bunt to load the bases ended in a double play at third and second. That was the closest they'd come to getting on the board as their only times on base came via a pair of Van Meter errors and a Potthoff walk.

Treynor was virtually as effective from the mound with Drew Petersen blanking the Bulldogs for five innings with six strikeouts. Nate McCombs — who picked up the win against Van Meter earlier in the regular season — stepped in for relief the final 2.2 innings only to be outmatched by Zach Pleggenkuhle who earned the save for Van Meter with four strikeouts in 1.1 perfect innings.

Thanks to the combined pitching effort, Van Meter churned out its third consecutive shutout state tournament win extending to last season's championship rally.

“It helps when you have the experience throughout the season where the guys can learn and be in these situations that prepare them for this run here,” began Baumhover. “You kind of lean on that to get you through these situations like what happened today. The focus was on what we needed to do. We didn't let things get too down even with all the hits that went right at guys. It's pretty fun to watch and be apart of.”

The battle with Treynor could easily go down as one of the more challenging quarterfinal battles in Van Meter baseball history. It also adds to the expanding experience that the Bulldogs possess, something they themselves seek to utilize even more.

“To be tested on the spot like that early, it gives you confidence going forward,” Baumhover said. “We were tested here today and we once again found a way to take the win by leaning on our experience. We're all about taking advantage of any opportunities thrown our way.”

The Bulldogs will face West Lyon on Thursday in the 2A semifinals. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the baseball diamond and it will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

Sports Reporter Andrew Brown contributed to this story.