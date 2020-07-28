How does a team overcome just three hits offensively in a state tournament game? Shutting down the opposing offense through a complete game can do the trick.

That’s exactly what happened for the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team Tuesday, July 28 as senior pitcher Logan Smith tossed a complete game compliments of nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The Mustangs offensively did just enough and DCG moves on to the semifinal round with a 1-0 win over Benton.

Smith mowed down a Benton squad averaging 5.6 runs per game and 7.4 hits per outing to just a singular hit while allowing no runs.

“Their lineup was tough up and down and I kind of had to pitch backwards to a few of their hitters,” began Smith. “My goal was to keep them honest and off-balance the whole game and I feel my fastball was located well and it paid dividends in the end.”

It was a good combo of Cole Wessling and Smith once again, something that ended up as a big plus for DCG head baseball coach Byron Peyton.

“Cole and Logan had a pretty good plan heading into the game,” Peyton said. “The biggest thing that I thought helped them out was how they adapted on the fly today. Benton is a good hitting team and they didn’t make it easy but both Cole and Logan did a great job just the same.”

The win certainly didn’t come easy as just two hits made up the Mustang offense through the first two innings. Oddly that was enough to do the trick as Caleb Dicken followed an Isaac Boley steal with an RBI single to right field, thus producing the offense that would eventually capture the win.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and make sure I didn’t do too much with it,” said Dicken. “We knew we needed to get at least one run for Logan.”

The dominance of Smith kept the Bobcats without so much of a sniff of the basepaths the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Dicken provided the last of the offense with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Overall it was quite the game for Dicken who went 2-for-3 at the plate complete with an RBI all while recording the very final out of the game.

“It felt pretty good, it was a really frustrating game,” Dicken said. “It was a close game the entire way so it was good to finally get the out and the win.”

It may have been a season-low in hits and runs for the Mustangs, but DCG captured the win and made it look less frustrating than it was. That’s especially with a season-high seven strikeouts offensively.

“The guys didn’t play tight or anxious throughout the game which I thought was very nice,” said Peyton. “Their pitcher was smart and kept us off balance at times but the guys know it’s a seven-inning game and they kept pushing ahead and it paid off.”

The Mustangs are now 18-3 with the win and will be back out on the Principal Park field on July 31 as they battle third-seeded Gilbert beginning at 10:30 a.m.