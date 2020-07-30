Following their state semifinal loss, the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team was back and ready to avenge things as they took on North Scott in the Class 4A state consolation game Thursday, July 30.

The Fillies ended up scoring at least two runs in three separate innings as they went on to capture the third-place crown in an 8-4 victory over the Lancers.

Scoring in bunches has been a regular occurrence for the Fillies this season and it happened once again early on in the consolation battle. In total, DCG belted out eleven hits for the contest spread out across seven different batters. Five of those hits kicked off the scoring efforts in the top half of the second inning for the Fillies. Overall on the season, North Scott had averaged just 4.3 runs allowed per game but the Fillies nearly eclipsed that with five hits and three runs in the second inning alone. Three singles set the stage with just one out for Maria Hendricks who plated DCG’s first run of the game on her ninth double of the season. DCG has been no stranger to scoring with two outs this season and they did just that once again as three of their eight runs came with two outs in the contest. Two of those runs came in that three-run second inning, highlighted by Elle Nelsen who collected her very first triple and 18th overall RBI of the season to spot an early 3-0 lead over North Scott.

The Lady Lancers tacked on one run across the bottom of the second but DCG dwarfed that by plating two more of their own runs in the third inning. A North Scott error helped to push across those two runs for a 5-2 lead after three innings.

The closest North Scott ever came to equalizing the game came in the fourth inning where one more run chipped away at the DCG lead with the score at 5-3 in favor of the Fillies. DCG made sure that was as close as North Scott would come to tying the game up as the Fillies produced their second three-run inning of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Rosenbeck’s second hit of the game was just as potent as her first, plating one more run for a 6-3 DCG lead before a Riley Feeley sacrifice fly took the score to a 7-3 mark in favor of the Fillies. That was quickly followed by the second hit of the game for Hendricks who wrapped up the scoring efforts for DCG on a single to left, giving her 16 total RBI to end the 2020 campaign.

Despite a last-ditch effort by North Scott across the final few innings of action, the DCG defense held strong and ended up capturing their 21st win of the season and a third-place title to go along with it. While the win was the biggest highlight on the day, there were even more fireworks for DCG as seniors Molly Cooney and Kamryn O’Brien were named to the 2020 all-tournament team. O’Brien went 2-for-9 with a pair of RBI for the tournament while Cooney went 3-for-10 with a trio of RBI for her state tournament run.

The Fillies officially wrap up their 2020 campaign with their second third-place crown in DCG softball history and a 21-10 record.