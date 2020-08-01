Tyler Wegner went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Norwalk High School to a 10-0 win over Marion in the Class 3A state baseball tournament semifinals Friday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Norwalk (18-5) will face Gilbert (23-3) in Saturday’s state championship game.

Norwalk’s Cael Eck doubled and drove three runs home. Evan Borst (6-2) was the winning pitcher. He blanked Marion on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings

Marion’s Bode Rahe (3-3) took the loss. Marion bowed out at 11-11.

GILBERT 14, DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES 7: Nick Chasey and Easton Johnson both went 3-for-4 to lead Gilbert to its semifinal win.

Gilbert secured the win with a nine-run fifth inning.

Chasey doubled, scored four runs and drove four more home. Johnson scored twice and had two RBIs. Jacob Papesh (2-0) was the winning pitcher in relief.

Isaac Boley, Logan Smith and Cody Hall had two hits each for Dallas Center-Grimes. Caleb Spence took the loss with two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Dallas Center-Grimes finished at 18-4.

CLASS 4A

ANKENY 9, HEMPSTEAD 8: Ankeny pushed a run home in the bottom of the seventh and walked off with a semifinal win.

Ankeny (21-8) will face Johnston (23-3) in Saturday’s championship game.

Jase Bauer and Mo Watson each had three hits for Ankeny. Bauer tripled and scored three runs. Watson had two RBIs. Carter Smith went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Dylan Schlee (3-1) was the winning pitcher.

Dane Schope led Dubuque Hempstead with a 2-for-3 outing. Devin Eudaley (1-1) was the losing pitcher. Hempstead ended its season at 16-2.

JOHNSTON 3, URBANDALE 1: Caden Steck had two of Johnston’s five hits in the semifinal victory.

Steck tripled and singled, scored a run and drove another one home.

Jacob Draeger (5-0) was the winning pitcher, giving up no runs on three hits and five walks in four innings. Ben Wilmes pitched the final three innings for the save.

Tucker Langenberg took the loss.