Despite no conference champion being crowned, the Little Hawkeye Conference did put together an All-Conference list which they released following the conclusion of the state tournaments.

For their strong and successful season, the Dallas Center-Grimes softball team peppered the 2020 list. In all, ten Fillie stars saw their names on the All-Conference list including four first-team selections, four second-team selections, and two honorable mention honorees. With the season being so shortened, the entire regular season was taken into account.

First Team:

It was a very strong season indeed for DCG and as such, four players including Molly Cooney, Riley Hall, Elle Nelsen, and Kamryn O’Brien were honored as first-team members for the 2020 season. It should come as no surprise for DCG fans as those four alone had quite the season hitting a collective .357 with 54 percent of the team’s extra-base hit production on the season. Those four alone are responsible for 46.2 percent of the team’s total RBI count on the season.

There were few catchers in the conference that was as effective in the field as they were in the batters’ box like DCG’s Molly Cooney. In conference games this season, the senior blasted three home runs while not recording a single error in the conference defensively. Overall Cooney hit .356 with a team second-best 21 RBI on the year and a conference runner-up mark of 11 doubles.

If you want to talk about a feel-good story for the ages, look no further than Riley Hall. The senior ended 2019 with an injury and missed DCG’s state tournament run only to bounce back and play a crucial part in 2020. She began her 2020 season one year and one day after she departed from the 2019 campaign. Hall led the Little Hawkeye Conference with 12 doubles on the season to go along with a .344 batting average and 15 RBI. Hall also dominated inside the circle, dishing out 55 strikeouts through 89 innings pitched.

For one of the stronger sophomore seasons within the conference, look no further than Elle Nelsen. The sophomore standout led the conference in total hits (45), singles (35), and total bases (60). Along with going 3-for-12 with four RBI in the state tournament, Nelsen was solid against conference foes batting .407 with seven stolen bases and 13 total runs.

Another synonymous name with success for DCG softball has been Kamryn O’Brien. The senior has also been a strong part of the roster hitting .330 with 29 total hits and 14 RBI. Defensively, no one was better than O’Brien in put-outs as she paced the entire Little Hawkeye Conference with 179 putouts on the season. O’Brien also paced the DCG lineup with total walks on the season (19)

Second Team:

The four second-team selections for the Fillies included Aubrey Johansen, Morgan Rosenbeck, Kylie Merical, and Lani Gannon.

Proving age is just a number, eighth-grader Aubrey Johansen was a standout in 2020 ranking second in the conference in batting average (.449) with a team-best 22 RBI. Her 35 hits ranked second in the conference while her three sacrifice flys were the best the conference had in 2020.

Along with being perhaps one of the best fielders in the conference, Morgan Rosenbeck was a strong offensive piece with 26 hits and a .329 batting average.

Kylie Merical was also a strong overall piece to the DCG puzzle with 68 putouts defensively and a .312 batting average. Of her 29 total hits, Merical produced 14 RBI.

Inside the pitching circle, few were as strong as senior Lani Gannon. Gannon paced the conference with 14 wins on the season and ranked third among conference pitchers with a 1.81 ERA. A big help to all of that came from her 59 strikeouts which held opponents to a .237 batting average through one of the stingiest conference schedules in the state.

Honorable Mention:

There were several more stars to grace the All-Conference stage for the Fillies and included Hannah Rauschenberg and Maria Hendricks.