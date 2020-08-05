One thing was clearly obvious to those who watched Gilbert make its way to the Class 3A championship game at the state baseball tournament last week at Principal Park in Des Moines.

If the Tigers were going down, they were going down swinging.

After blanking Adel-Desoto-Minburn 4-0 in the quarterfinals on July 28, Gilbert rallied from a 4-1 deficit to stun second-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes in the semifinals on Friday, 14-7.

Gilbert exploded for nine runs in the fifth inning against the Mustangs and added four more in the sixth to blow the game open and make its way into Saturday’s title game against Norwalk.

Gilbert nearly did it again in the championship game. The Tigers trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but scored five runs and had the winning run at the plate before falling by an 8-6 score.

“We never give up, no matter what,” Gilbert ace pitcher Easton Johnson said. “Our team is full of competitors, and we wanted to win so badly we weren’t going to let the game go to waste. We were going to battle every single pitch.”

Gilbert finished the season 23-4. The Tigers won the Heart of Iowa Conference championship by three games in their final year in the conference and then blanked all three of its foes in district and substate play to reach state.

Pitching - a staff ERA of 2.07 - and defense (a 94.6 fielding percentage) carried the Tigers to the promised land. It also was their bread and butter in the state quarterfinals against ADM.

Johnson gave up six hits with nine strikeouts and no walks and Jacob Papesh tossed a scoreless seventh inning to defeat ADM. The Gilbert defense committed only one error even with the nerves of playing at state for the first time since 2011, when the Tigers also came up with a state runner-up trophy.

But in their last two games, the Tigers really needed someone to step up at the plate after falling behind early each time. No problem.

Gilbert had 11 hits against DC-G and nine against Norwalk. That led the Tigers to score 20 runs combined over the two games against some of the best pitching 3A had to offer.

“We have strung runs together before, but not sure like that,” Gilbert head coach Jeremy Eldred said. “I never felt like we were ever out of the game; it was just a matter of time before we got it going.”

A freakish incident just prior to Friday’s semifinal may have triggered the high-pressure success at the plate by the Tigers.

Tiger junior Joe Drzycimski got locked in the bathroom just prior to the game - forcing the game to delay 20 minutes before members of the Iowa Cubs’ staff could get him out.

“Joe was actually supposed to be my catch partner pre game,” Johnson said. “The team was just about to head out and stretch, and Joe yells at me to go get a ball because we were going to play catch.

“Next thing I know I’m standing out there waiting for my catch partner and I-Cubs staff members are trying to break down the door. Just glad Joe made it out OK, and we got the win that day.”

The incident appeared to relax the Tiger dugout, giving them the confidence they needed to explode past DC-G and into the finals.

“If there were any nerves going into that game, having Joe Drzycimski get stuck in the bathroom loosened the guys up,” Eldred said. “Joe is a real trooper. He handled the situation as good as you can.”

Johnson and Nick Chasey were the offensive heroes that sparked the win against DC-G. Johnson was 3-for-4 with two runs and RBIs apiece, and Chasey went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs and RBIs apiece.

But three other Tigers - Eli Eldred, Owen Blumhagen and Spencer Clatt - each drove in two runs, and Tucker Hanson scored three times in a total team effort - especially in the colossal fifth inning.

“It was very unique to score nine runs in one inning,” Chasey said. “We kept passing it along to the next guy at the plate.”

Gilbert appeared to run out of gas against Norwalk. The Tigers got down 4-0 right off the bat and by the end of the fourth inning, they trailed 8-1.

But Johnson kept the Warriors off the board over the next three innings to give his team a chance.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gilbert put a huge scare into Norwalk, with Jake Shedarowich coming up with three huge RBIs in the game, Hanson scoring twice and Johnson collecting three hits.

“Not a single player gave up,” Chasey said. “Having that never-give up attitude shows so much character for our team. Everyone is willing to do whatever they can to win, and it is a great culture for our team.”

Gilbert’s run to the title game sent the senior class out in style.

“What was special was that God gave us a chance to play during the pandemic, and we made literally the most out of it,” Gilbert senior pitcher Bryce Bruggeman said. “With guys like these, coaching like that, and our talent, we did all of that. “

Bruggeman went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA, Johnny Hart was 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA and Hudson Bellon and Isaac Roetman stepped as leaders in their senior season for the Tigers.

Those seniors expect the returning players to carry on the momentum from 2020 and do even better in 2021.

“Next year, these guys will win it all - that is no joke,” Bruggeman said. “I will be watching them for sure because I still love them, and they are something special.”

In Gilbert’s magical 2020 baseball season, it’s that if the Tigers were going down, they were going down swinging.