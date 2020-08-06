Fishing successes in southeast Iowa lakes range from slow to fair, but there’s good news coming from the Mississippi River.

"We’ve got reports that anglers are catching walleye and striped bass in the Mississippi River, jig-fishing with a minnow," said Mike Crowell, co-owner of Rose’s Bait & Tackle in West Burlington.

"I guess they’re really killing them," Crowell said.

Fishermen often keep the big secrets to themselves, so Crowell’s source "didn’t say where, but the striped bass and walleye are definitely hitting and they’re jigging them. They’re not using lures. This is the first report I’ve had in two weeks that walleye are biting.

"All the fish are in deep water," Crowell said. "If they’re jigging (walleye), then they’re probably in deep water. That would be my guess."

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in summer, walleyes are indeed in deeper water, such as in flowing side channels or along the upstream side of wing dams in the Mississippi. Try a 3-way rig.

Walleyes travel in schools, so if you find one, there will be others nearby.

For other species, reports from the southeast Iowa lakes are similar to each other, Crowell said.

"Largemouth bass are fair," he said. "Try using topwater lures along the shorelines and fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms in deeper water. Black crappie are slow. Try drifting minnows in six to 10 feet of water. Catfish are fair. Try fishing with stink bait, chicken livers or shrimp.

"The temperature was down for a couple days, but it’s going to start getting hot again," Crowell said. "The fishing has been slow, especially for anglers on the shore unless they’re fishing early morning or night."

Farm ponds are always a good option.

"Farm ponds, of which there are billions, are a great place to catch bass and catfish," Crowell said. "Be aware, however, that many of them are virtually fished out because of over population of runt bluegills. As the populations of tiny bluegill increase, the bass spawn decreases. Bass are still there, however, and they can be caught.

"Look for them in holes or structures where they have cover and can ambush the bluegill prey when hungry. When you find a farm pond where the bass and bluegill populations are balanced, rejoice and enjoy. You’ll catch big bluegills perfect for the pan and lots of battling bass."

FIRST FISH: The Iowa DNR encourages children and adults to take up fishing and will award a frameable certificate to commemorate an angler catching his or her first fish.

Species, size of the fish or age of the angler don’t matter as long as it’s the first fish the angler has ever caught.

You can download the First Fish entry form with details on how to enter by going to iowa.dnr.gov. Click "Fishing" at upper left, then click "Master Angler & First Fish" at left. It’s free.

MASTER ANGLER: Last week, we outlined how to get a Master Angler certificate from the Iowa DNR for one fish. There are three other awards available.

The Species Specialist award involves catching five of the same species meeting the minimum length requirement. The award is a certificate detailing the species for which you have earned the reward.

The Silver Master Angler award requires the angler to catch five different species meeting the minimum length requirement. The award is a certificate, a silver medallion and a car/boat decal.

The Gold Master Angler award requires the angler to catch 10 different species meeting the minimum length requirement. The award is a certificate, a gold medallion and a car/boat decal.

Download the details and entry forms by going to iowa.dnr.gov. Click "Fishing" at upper left, then click "Master Angler & First Fish" at left.

RIVER STAGES: The river levels continue to drop. The Mississippi at Burlington was forecast for 11.3 feet at 6 p.m. Friday and drop to 10.1 feet on July 12. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The Iowa River at Wapello was projected for 12.5 feet at 6 p.m. Friday and drop one-tenth of a foot by July 12. Flood stage is 21 feet.

The Skunk River at Augusta was at 1.73 feet on Wednesday.