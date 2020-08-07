After a strong season where Waukee High School baseball made their tenth state tournament appearance in school history, the accolades have come to follow. Those accolades include the All-Conference honors for the 2020 season in which the Warriors had ten individuals on the list. That included four first-team members, three second-team members, and three honorable mention honorees.

First Team:

The four individuals who represent Waukee baseball on the first-team list in 2020 include Jackson Payne, Jackson Wentworth, Jalen Martinez, and Jacob Barton. There was so much power both offensively and defensively from this foursome in 2020. On the mound, both Payne and Wentworth were two of the most dominating pitchers in Class 4A, let alone the CIML-Iowa Conference. Those two combined for 98 strikeouts while Payne led the conference with 64 strikeouts and Wentworth placing fifth in the conference with 34 batters sent back via strikeout. Offensively, the four combined to hit .328 and did so with power sporting 21 extra-base hits and producing a combined 38 RBI for the year.

Jalen Martinez: Comfortable wherever he was in the lineup, Martinez found his way back onto the All-Conference list as and outfielder, courtesy of a conference fourth-best mark of .426 for his batting average. He was a consistent hitter that produced at the top of the lineup to the tune of 20 singles which ended up tying Valley’s Caleb Corbin and Oliver Parizek along with Marshalltown’s Nick Rebik for second among conference batters. Consistency showed in another form for Martinez as the senior ranked fourth in the conference with an on-base mark of .527. That is all while missing a few games due to injury this season. Martinez will now depart from Waukee and become a member of the Iowa Central baseball team.

Jacob Barton: Across his junior campaign, Jacob Barton proved he could battle with the best and graced the All-Conference scene as an outfielder. Sporting a .321 batting average, Barton dialed up 25 hits and made it on the base paths 43.8 percent of the time. Barton totaled four triples on the year which ranked second in the conference and added to his team-high ten extra-base hits.

Jackson Wentworth: One of the more feared pitchers in the conference, the mid-90’s fastball from Wentworth helped to give the junior 34 strikeouts on the year and an easy bid to be a first-team all-conference member. Wentworth’s opponents had a hard time getting much contact against him as evident by the .198 batting average against him. Through just 24 innings pitched, Wentworth accumulated an ERA of just 2.04. Offensively, Wentworth added a lot of firepower as well totaling 22 hits on the season, five of which went for extra bases. In total, the junior produced 15 RBI at the plate in 2020. When he wasn’t in a pitching role, Wentworth was totaling a team-high 35 assists defensively on the year.

Jackson Payne: Before departing for the University of Iowa baseball team, Payne put together a high school senior season worthy of a first-team selection. Through 42 innings pitched Payne threw 64 strikeouts while holding opposing bats to a mere .138 average. The senior allowed just six earned runs through his seven starts this season, producing an ERA of 0.98.

Second Team:

The second-team All-Conference honorees for the Warriors included Ben Everhart, Aiden McGee, and Alex Walsh. Everhart’s strength for 2020 came on the pitching mound where he tossed 27 strikeouts in just 21 innings worth of work. Accumulating a 3.28 earned run average, the junior held opposing bats to a .238 batting average in 2020.

Behind the plate, few were better than Alex Walsh. The future Iowa Central star led the conference field with 203 put outs on the year defensively. On an offensive note, Walsh hit .224 while driving in nine runs on 17 hits. Also adding to the offensive mix, junior Aiden McGee was arguably one of the more productive batters in the conference.

McGee led Waukee and ranked fourth in the conference with 20 runs driven in on the year. Whether it was from his four home runs (tied for second in the conference) or his team-best 16 walks (third in the conference), McGee had a knack for getting on base and doing some damage.

Honorable Mention:

There were also three honorable mention honorees for the Warriors including Cooper Crouse, Collin Evers, and Anthony Watts. Crouse totaled 14 hits on the year and drove in three runs in the process. The senior also totaled 22 assists for the 2020 campaign.

Evers played a strong shortstop position for the Warriors and ended up second on Waukee’s roster with 28 assists for the season. Offensively, Evers hit .263 with 15 hits and nine runs driven in. Helping out mainly in the pitching role, sophomore Anthony Watts started four games for the Warriors and tossed 26 strikeouts through a mere 21.1 innings pitched. Watts held opposing bats to a mere .198 batting average.