Even though most eyes are set on the start of practices for fall sports, there was one last round of honors for the 2020 baseball season. That included the All-State honors as given out by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Among the nearly 200 players who graced the All-State lists for all four classes, nine were within the Dallas County News coverage area.

Class 2A: Van Meter (4)

For the now two-time defending Class 2A champions Van Meter, they paced the 2A field with four first-team selections which included the All-State team captain. When included with the IDPA, INA, IPSWA, and the Des Moines Register selections, the four 2020 selections marks 36 total All-State baseball honorees for the Bulldogs since 1997.

Few individuals have frequented the All-State list quite like future DMACC star Anthony Potthoff. In his farewell season, the senior could pretty much do it all and as such, he was named as a first-team utility player. In his third straight season of being included with at least one All-State baseball honor, Potthoff hit .361 offensively and his 26 hits ended up leading to 19 RBI on the season. Potthoff ended up swinging at less than 20 percent of pitches outside the zone in 2020 and forced pitchers to hit the strike zone, otherwise, it led to 15 walks for the senior on the year. On the pitching mound, Potthoff paced the 2A world with 71 total strikeouts which included eight from the state title game.

Zach Pleggenkuhle also made the first-team cut as a utility player. The junior held the lowest batting average against mark (.101) among 2A pitchers with 36 or more innings pitched in 2020. Pleggenkuhle tossed 51 strikeouts through 36 innings while offensively hitting .369 and tied for third in the class with 31 total hits.

In the first-team outfield is fellow junior Jacob Blomgren who hit .338 with 26 hits and 15 RBI in his second straight trip to the All-State list. Blomgren had five extra-base hits and an on-base mark of .378.

Gracing the All-State list for the second straight year is Brett Berg who takes up the first-team first base position. After accumulating Class 2A’s fourth-most singles (25) and fourth-most home runs (3) Berg once again made All-State waves. The senior and fellow future DMACC star hit .382 in his farewell season with Class 2A’s fourth-best mark in RBI (28) which he did so in just 29 hits.

Class 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes (1)

Helping Dallas Center-Grimes baseball to its eighth state tournament appearance, senior Logan Smith became the 24th player in program history to earn an All-State honor. It’s his second straight honor, something only four Mustangs have accomplished. Entering as a pitcher, Smith dominated opponents leading all of Class 3A with 81 strikeouts through a class-best 54 innings pitched. His five runs allowed were second-fewest among pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched. The future South Dakota State Jackrabbit held opponents to a mere .100

ADM (1)

In a breakout season, ADM’s Tate Stine-Smith made his first All-State team and did so as a first-team outfielder. The junior recorded 29 hits which included 12 extra-base hits. Stine-Smith recorded 15 RBI while totaling 45 bases on the year.

Class 4A: Waukee (3)

Within the Class 4A ranks, the Waukee Warriors, who produced their tenth state tournament appearance (sixth since being in 4A), had three players reside within the 4A ranks. That now makes 39 All-State players for Waukee baseball (including INA, IPSWA, and Des Moines Register selections) dating back to 1984. Senior and future Iowa Hawkeye Jackson Payne earned a spot on the second-team list. Only two 4A pitchers were more dialed in amid the strikeout department than Payne. The senior tossed 64 strikeouts across 2020 including seven in the state tournament. Through 42 innings pitched in 2020, Payne accumulated an ERA of 0.98 while holding teams to a mere .138 batting average, second-best among pitchers with at least 34 innings pitched on the season.

Also joining Payne on the second-team list is fellow senior and future Iowa Central star Jalen Martinez. The production from Martinez was felt in full force this season with a team-best .426 batting average complete with 13 RBI and six extra-base hits. Martinez found the base paths frequently and ended the season among the top-50 4A stars in on-base percentage, falling in at .527 for the 2020 campaign.

Amid the 4A All-State third-team was flame-throwing, hard-hitting junior Jackson Wentworth. The Kansas State University commit dished out 34 strikeouts on the year and as a result, made the third-team as a pitcher. Wentworth’s WHIP rate equaled just 1.17 and through 24 innings pitched in 2020, he held opposing bats to a mere .198 average.

There were also three other Dallas County baseball stars in Woodward-Granger’s Bryce Achenbach, Reese Jamison and Alex Bice.