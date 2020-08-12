Iowa high school football teams began practice Monday. Every year, there's always plenty to talk about in the lead-up to the fall season.

But this is far from a normal year.

States across the country, including Colorado, California, Illinois and Minnesota, have either canceled their high school football seasons or delayed them until the spring. That then requires Iowa, and other states still planning to play in the fall, to answer the question: Why do you think it's safe enough to play?

There's another wrinkle, too. Because Iowa is still planning for a fall high school football season, it has become a transfer destination for out-of-state students. Jake Rubley, for instance, a four-star Kansas State quarterback recruit from Colorado, was at West Des Moines Valley's first practice Monday and told the Register he is officially enrolled and on track to be eligible to play.

The Register had a one-on-one conversation with Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating to discuss how COVID-19, transfers and the Big Ten Conference's impending decision of whether to play this fall is affecting Iowa high school football.

Valley's Jake Rubley (4) listens as Coach Dan Swenson goes over plans on August 10, 2020 at Valley High School in West Des Moines.

Des Moines Register: What are your personal thoughts on the trend of out-of-state kids transferring into Iowa? Are you concerned about whether it's fair to kids on the current rosters?

Tom Keating: "Really it comes down to if a family is going to pick up and move and give up their home, wherever they’re at now, and come and make a residence in Iowa and some districts in Iowa, then by administrative code, they're eligible. If they don't, if they try to get around it by living with a relative or a friend or renting an apartment or something of that nature, then that doesn't cut it. They wouldn't be eligible in that situation. So we depend, of course, on our schools to make sure that they are checking on the legitimacy of anybody's relocation because, ultimately, that impacts the school's eligibility. You certainly don't want to be playing a student who's not eligible for competition because of a transfer, and our schools are really responsible in that regard. … As far as your pointed question about, 'Is that fair to the kids who are already there?' That's going to be a challenge for school districts if these things happen. And that's going to be their issue to address, and it's tough. As I've told others — for years families have moved into Iowa and their kids have enrolled in schools and they've taken the place of maybe somebody who had been in the district for their whole life. And it wasn't COVID-driven by any means, but it was maybe a job or something else. But, you know, it does impact kids when that happens."

DMR: Do schools need to apply for an eligibility waiver from the IHSAA if a student is transferring in? What is the process?

Keating: "No, the school has a checklist that they need to go through and that checklist is going to include some verification. … The school district has a lot at stake because, if the student and their family are not legitimately moving into the district and establishing residency and that student plays and then is declared ineligible at some point, then games that the district played would be forfeited."

DMR: What is the IHSAA's role in transfers?

Keating: "Our role is, when it comes to our attention that someone is not eligible and has played, then we have to address that. The other more likely (scenario) is a student comes in and maybe a school district calls us and says, 'Here's the situation. Here's what we know.' We may declare the student at that point ineligible. If a school asked for an official ruling and gives us some background information and says, 'In this scenario, is the student eligible or ineligible?' Then we would make a ruling to the school."

DMR: Are you monitoring how college conferences are canceling or delaying their fall football seasons? If a college conference doesn't believe it can safely hold a football season, why does the IHSAA believe it can?

Keating: "That's a great question, and the answer to the first part of that question is absolutely we're keeping a pulse on the national landscape at the collegiate level, at even the professional level and at the high school level. What we know right now: We know there's a possible impending announcement from larger conferences or the Power 5 in general. And so we're keeping an eye on that. We know that 38 of the 51 states and District of Columbia are planning to play fall football in high school. Of the states that surround us, nine out of the 11 are planning to. That could change before we hang up. So, the big thing is, when we look at, let's say the Big Ten says, 'We're not going to play.' So we want to know why. And if the answer is, 'Because we don't think that between those lines we can keep people safe, that we just cannot mitigate the game challenges that we have,' (that would cause concern). And really the game challenges, I can't speak for the collegiate game, but the high school game, there's 48 minutes of the clock that runs, and out of those 48 minutes, 12 minutes is spent in engagement. So we get 12 minutes that we've got to deal with. Out of that 12 minutes, the majority of the concern comes in the line, because those guys are engaged four, five, six seconds at a time. And so can we protect from droplets for five, six minutes at a time for a total of 12 minutes through the game? And if we can do that, then we feel good.

"The NFHS, which is our governing organization, they have very close ties to the NCAA. And so they will find out the answer to the question, 'Why?' ... I’m sure once these (collegiate) announcements are made, (the national board of directors will) convene and we'll talk about, 'What does this mean for us?' … If the answer to the question, 'Why is the Big Ten canceling?' is because 'We don't think we can control the droplets for the period of time that people are engaged. We just don't think we can do that. It's not safe enough.' Then I think that's a big message for us. If the answer is, 'Because we don't think we can put students on a jet and take them across the country to another area, which may or may not be higher case rates than what we have. We don't feel like interacting with other communities around the country is safe for our kids.' Well, that doesn't seem to impact us as much. So really the answer to the question 'Why?' is going to be really important. The rumor is that it was a 12-2 vote in the Big Ten. And so my question then is, 'What do two of those schools believe that the other 12 did not? Or what do those 12 believe that those two do not and where is the information coming from?' I don't know what to compare (this situation) to in terms of its complexity. All I know is we need to keep our kids safe. … If we don't feel like we can conduct football, or I'm sure (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director) Jean (Berger) would say volleyball, we both say cross country, golf and swimming, if we can't do it safely, we're not going to do it."

DMR: Is there a COVID-19 testing protocol in place for fall sports?

Keating: "Not right now. We’ve discussed things with the 10 states around us. And one of the things that we've discussed is how feasible is it to test and we don't know right now that the resources are available. And by resources, I mean the availability of testing and money to pay for testing by the schools. So we feel at this point we would use the same protocols we used in baseball and softball, which is screening through temperature checks and questions."

DMR: If there aren't enough resources to test regularly across the state, isn't it fair to ask if that lack of resources means fall sports shouldn't happen?

Keating: "Great question, and I think we would ask that same question of any entity. So a company that brings their workforce in, a store that allows us in, a restaurant that allows us in — I think it's a legitimate question for all of us to say, 'Should we be going? Should we be allowing customers in the store? Should we be allowing employees in an office? Should we be allowing kids in a school, etc, if we don't test?'... I think what we've come to understand is that the resources to do that with everyone that it would take is too much to implement. I think your question is a legitimate one, and it's one that I wrestle with every night. We depend on medical folks and most importantly the National Federation sports medicine advisory committee to tell us, 'What's the risk?'

"So where we're at on this a little bit is (analyzing) benefit-risk. ... If we think the risk is too great physically, then we are going to have to give up the emotional and social benefits. We did that in spring. And if we feel that the emotional and social benefits are significant and we feel like, physically, we can limit the risks, then we're going to try to do that. I guess what I'd say is neither Jean nor I take this lightly. There are 150,000 kids that we have to worry about. And no two communities are the same. No two counties are the same. The virus doesn't impact any two human beings exactly the same. And so we just keep looking and looking and looking for that definitive information. And it's elusive."

DMR: What is the latest information and advice you're getting from medical experts?

Keating: "The one that's stayed consistent has been that the most important aspect of this is trying to figure out a way to keep people from exchanging those droplets through the mouth and the nose. So that's been consistent. ... What we're hearing from aerosol studies in the medical profession is that yes, a mask helps. What we also hear though, is, if you've got asthma, maybe a mask isn't such a good thing. So there's a little bit of that, and the latest as I'm sure you're aware of with college level is the risk of cardiac (issues), and what impact does it have there?"

DMR: If the football season were to start today, what would the fan attendance policy be?

Keating: "We would leave that, for the most part, up to local districts because of the differences in the rate of the virus and the differences in the kinds of facilities people have. I was in Denison a few weeks ago and they’ve got an enormous hillside where it'd be easy for people to spread out. And then you've got other schools where everything is based on the bleachers. You have some schools where they've got a big facility but they don't get attendance, so spreading out is not a problem. So, if we leave it up to the individual districts, they tend to know what will work best in their environments."

DMR: Will the protocols if a football team is affected by COVID-19 be the same as it was in baseball?

Keating: "Correct."