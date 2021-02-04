Nevada state park offers otherworldly views

CR Rae

Gorge Canyon State Park in Nevada is known for its abundance of slot canyons. The walls are buff-colored and change to deeper colors as the sun moves, allowing for different scenic views throughout a day. The siltstone canyons and cathedral-like spires have resulted from events occurring tens of millions of years ago. This park has many hidden treasures, great walking trails that take visitors into the middle of the spires and caves to explore.

Alongside its natural beauty, the gorge has a deep history of early pioneers from the late 1800s. During the 1920s, once people owned automobiles, they came to explore this unique area. It became a state park in 1935 and the Civilian Conservation Corps over time built stone fire pits, a shade ramada and picnicking facilities.

Today, visitors continue to come to the area to explore and enjoy the beauty of the landscape. The gazebo constructed by the CCC offers today’s sunrise and sunset seekers a great place to enjoy the view at Miller Point Overlook. From there, hikers can continue on a trail that leads into the canyons. Walking through the park is often described as walking on a different planet.

Make a stop at the visitor’s center to map out your plan of what to see and do. It is at 111 Cathedral Gorge State Park Road in Panaca. If you love history, take the short trail to the cemetery that dates to the 1800s. It is close to the visitor’s center.

It takes a full day to take in the majority of the park, but if you are short on time there are two hikes that can offer nice slice of scenery in a short amount of time. The easiest hike for taking in the views is Eagle Point Trail, a 1.6-mile round trip. A shorter hike is the half-mile Nature Loop. It offers views of the basin and an up-close look at the amazing rock formations.

For a longer hike, Miller Point Trail is the one not to miss. It is a two-mile round-trip hike that begins at the cave area and goes through the canyon. There is also a four-mile loop, the longest trail in the park, called Juniper Draw Loop. It offers great views of the park and includes some different landscape.

When exploring these formations and caves make sure you look up. It might surprise you as to how deep into the formations you are.

The park offers wildlife viewing with black tailed jackrabbits, cottontail rabbits, packrats, kangaroo rats, mice, gophers, mule deer, coyotes and kit foxes.

Cathedral Gorge is about two and a half hours northeast of Las Vegas on Highway 93, following Nevada’s Great Basin Highway. Three towns are in the area: Pioche, Caliente and Panaca.

Any time of year is a great time to visit the park — however, it can become very hot in summer and, in the winter, roads might be more rough. Make sure to bring plenty of water and food, wear a hat and slather on the sunscreen. There are not many facilities close to the park for supplies.

The park is within a 70-mile radius of four other wonderful and interesting state parks — Spring Valley, Echo Canyon, Beaver Dam and Kershaw-Ryan — giving park enthusiasts a great place to spend days exploring.

While in Panaca, allow for some time to enjoy the hot springs, which are 85 degrees year-round. The perfect place to soak in the warm water and the beautiful scenery at the same time.

For places to stay and camping information visit travelnevada.com/parks-recreational-areas. The cost to get into Cathedral Gorge State Park is $5 per vehicle.

