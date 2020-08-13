City of De Soto works to clear debris from Aug. 10 storm

Becky Carlyle - Correspondent

Dan Van Langen, DeSoto’s Public Works Director, learned a lesson from a previous storm. This lesson aided in the recovery after the Aug. 10 storm that moved through the area.

“For the city of De Soto, this without a doubt in my 16 years working for De Soto, is the worst storm damage wise,” Van Langen said. “We did have a storm about 10 years ago that wasn’t that bad throughout town, but it took out our water plants. After that last storm, we went, ‘never again, we’re getting a generator.’”

Van Langen is heavily involved in the De Soto cleanup. He made sure the water plant and wastewater facilities were both operational, due to the loss of power. He had to make sure the generators were running and had enough fuel.

“We had Fullers come down towards the afternoon to top all the generators off so that we made sure we could, not only run through the night, but really sustain all of today [Tuesday] as well,” Van Langen said.

Power was restored at the water treatment plant around 9 p.m. Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Van Langen transferred the power back, no longer needing the generator.

“The wastewater facility is still running under generator power [as of Tuesday], but that’s not as critical,” he said.

The first thing Van Langen did after the storm was go up and down every street to clear the debris to make them all passable.

“We only had one road, at the time, that had a tree branch all the way across that we had to get the equipment out to move,” he said.

They also opened up the De Soto wastewater facility to be a community place where DeSoto members could bring their downed trees and branches.

“We have a lot of extra space on the West edge of it,” he said. “I put a lot of Facebook posts out basically explaining what was going on.”

By having the community members call Van Langen to schedule a drop off time, it prevented anyone coming to the debris pile to dump couches or other garbage.

“We had to run the backhoe and push things around to make sure we had room as they continued to deliver stuff today [Tuesday] and probably will be all week,” Van Langen said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the De Soto public works building, the police department, city hall, library and wastewater plant was still without power. Van Langen has been receiving all the city hall phone calls on his cellphone, because city hall’s phone lines are currently down.

He shared that many of the phone calls are people wondering when their power is coming back on.

Van Langen spoke with MidAmerican Energy on Monday to report all the outages. He tried to call them again in the afternoon for a follow-up, but by then they weren’t answering their phone.

“I did talk to them [MidAmerican] twice today [Tuesday] and basically just asked if they had any ETA on, I believe it was 330 residents that were still without power,” he said. “At 1 p.m. [Tuesday], they just said, ‘the only thing we can really tell you is that crews are working just as fast as they can.’”

Little Bridge Park had to be closed, due to a tree falling down on the shelter. The tree is too large for their equipment, so a tree service will be coming in. Oakland Cemetery also lost a 150-year-old tree, again requiring the tree service to remove it.

“I don’t know the extent of the damage yet, Van Langen said. “I know there’s some headstones under it, but not sure if they were damaged. We’ll address that when we get the tree moved.”

Van Langen’s other full-time person is on vacation this week, but he did have part-time help from someone who works five to six hours a day.

“He’s been a hard-working kid and has really helped me out the last couple of days,” Van Langen said. “Our mayor of De Soto is just one of the greatest people on the planet, Butch Ostrander, and he was really around to lend a helping hand as well.”

Additional damage that Van Langen saw included two cars that had trees on top of them and one house that had a pretty significant tree on top of it.

The debris pile at the wastewater plant will eventually be burned. Van Langen shared that right now there is a lot of fresh debris, so they will be waiting awhile, especially since De Soto is currently under a no burn order.

“It’s not hurting anything where it’s at,” he said. “It can sit there for a year and not be in the way. We’ll wait until we have a good opportunity.”

He’s hoping to wait until the wind is out of the North, so the burn pile doesn’t smoke out the entire town.

Van Langen shared that they pride themselves on trying to plan for the worst and be prepared, even with limited staff. Since De Soto does not offer curbside pickup for all the debris, they are trying to be resourceful by offering references to the tree service companies as well as names of civic community leaders that might be able to find a helping hand.

He feels that this is a great opportunity for civic groups looking for work or high schoolers looking for service cord hours.

“Go knock on doors with dad’s truck and say, ‘hey, can we help ya out,’ because I know there’s a lot of people in the community who can still use it,” he said.

To help prevent more tree damage moving forward, Van Langen recommends keeping trees trimmed and pruned.

“That’s one of the reasons a lot of this stuff falls down,” he said. “They’re overgrown and that wind really beats them up then.”

Van Langen shared that everyone he has spoken to has been polite about needing to be patient while waiting for power to be restored. The community members have shown their appreciation for the public burn pile. He asks that the community remains respectful of the cleanup process and to help neighbors out when possible.

“I really do consider it a privilege to work for De Soto,” Van Langen said. “I really enjoy serving that community and it never ceases to amaze me how everybody comes together so well in times like this.”