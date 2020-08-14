Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine receives highest 'would recommend' score in four departments

Submitted by Dallas County Hospital

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics had four departments receive the highest rating possible during the month of July on would the patient recommend the facility. Dallas County Hospital’s Lab, Sleep Studies, 21st Century Rehab Physical and Occupational Therapy departments all received 100% Would Recommend ratings.

Top Box scores are measured by returned surveys following patient care at Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics. The facilities use these surveys to gauge the quality of care offered to their community members.

“We are proud of the services and care we provide,” said Sally Swenson, Service Excellence manager. “These surveys are important to us. We listen to the results and guide our care initiatives to improve the quality patients are receiving.”