Grimes Chamber celebrates Seams Upholstery with ribbon cutting ceremony

Submitted by Grimes Chamber and Economic Development

GRIMES — Grimes Chamber & Economic Development celebrated a new member of the Grimes business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 13. Seams Upholstery opened their doors in March of this year, but out of an abundance of caution surrounding the current health crisis, the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was not scheduled until this later date. Chamber members, ambassadors, and friends of the business were on hand for the ceremony.

Owner Sunshyne Griffin works closely with her father, who has been in the upholstering industry for more than 45 years. The business, which is located at 3350 SE Miehe Drive, Suite #4 in Grimes, specializes in upholstering and/or reupholstering home furnishings, antiques, commercial furniture, boats, marine furniture, motorcycle seats. They also operated as a fabric store for those just looking to purchase fabric.

For information about other business events in Grimes visit the Chamber website at www.GrimesIowa.com.