'Everybody pitches in': Minburn works to restore power, clean up after storm causes extensive damage

Area crews are working to clean up downed trees and debris from city streets following severe storms that moved through Dallas County and the surrounding areas on Monday, Aug. 10.

Mitch Johnson, Minburn’s Public Works Director, shared a positive outlook after the storm, which was classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service, a rare straight-line wind storm that can cause heavy rain, flash flooding, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes.

The Aug. 10 storm caused a lot of tree damage and power outages in Minburn.

“We’re doing it [the cleanup] on our own, but we’re a small community,” Johnson said. “Everybody pitches in. They take care of their own.”

As of Tuesday, Minburn remained without power. They received some assistance from the co-op with some equipment.

“I haven’t heard anything directly from anyone [about power being restored], but I did hear some statements of maybe in a couple days,” he said. “I don’t know if that was from [Monday] or from [Tuesday].”

Johnson has been in Minburn for 14 years and said this was the worst storm he has seen, with all the power outages and downed trees.

Minburn has a public burn pile out at their lagoon where community members can bring trees and branches.

“It’s all working out, Johnson said. “We’re just waiting for power. If we get power, we’ll all be in good shape again, I think.”