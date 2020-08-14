City of Adel lifts boil advisory

Submitted by City of Adel

Customers of the Adel Municipal Water Supply were notified on Aug. 11 of a pressure loss in our system and were advised to boil their water before using for drinking.

We are pleased to report that the work has been completed and the bacteria samples were satisfactory (i.e., contained no bacteria).

It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

You may contact Water Superintendent Jordon Altenhofen at (515) 518-7395 or jaltenhofen@adeliowa.org with any comments or questions.