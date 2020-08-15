De Soto Police Department holds second Cops and Bobbers program

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

The De Soto Police Department held its 2nd annual Cops and Bobbers program on July 26 and Aug. 2. The department said it had a couple of great days and the kids caught a lot of fish that were all released.

The department would like to thank all the volunteers, kids and their parents for allowing us to take their children fishing. They would also like to thank Johnston Bait and Tackle, Josh and Melanie Minton, Dallas County Conservation, DNR Officer Craig Lonneman, Murrays Auto Pit Stop, Casey’s General Store, Kum & Go and Emily Olson Photography.