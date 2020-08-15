Waukee neighbors work together to clean up storm debris

T.K. West - Correspondent

The entire Waukee community was impacted on the morning of Aug. 10 when a severe storm swept through the Dallas County area. Power lines were downed and the city saw damage to several homes and vehicles due to falling trees.

The area considered “Original Waukee” — from Warrior Lane to 10th Street and Hickman Road to University — was hit especially hard.

“The best advice is to keep clear of any power lines and always assume the lines are energized (live with power),” Waukee Fire Chief Clint Robinson said. “Do not drive over any lines or attempt to move them. Report the line to the appropriate local energy provider. If the lines are causing a traffic hazard or are arching, call the local police or fire department. Be sure to know your exact location.”

In addition to a significant portion of the Waukee community without power for most of the day on Monday, and some into Tuesday, many of the field crops throughout the Dallas County area have also sustained significant damage.

Robinson reminds citizens that it is important to have a “preparedness mindset” when facing severe storms. This includes having basic items, such as flashlights, on hand as well as a plan for not having everyday items for a period of time. Residents should also follow a trusted source for advanced warning when it comes to severe weather.

“Know how to get out of your garage when there is no power, what to do without cellphones. If you are planning to be outside for an extended period of time, keep an eye on the weather and give yourself time to react,” Robinson said. “For those that use generators for emergency power, always be mindful of carbon monoxide getting into the house and inspect any extension cords for defects prior to use.”

Following the storm damage, residents are encouraged to seek out and follow city regulations regarding post-storm clean up. The city of Waukee has started curbside pick-up for tree debris and is requiring that all debris be piled in the public right-of-way for collection. The city has also started a stockpile near the water tower for disposal at a later date. One way community members can help after the recent storm damage is to reach out to friends and family, especially those of the older generation.

“Staff has seen many neighbors helping neighbors to cut and move debris from side and rear yards to the right-of-way for city staff to collect. Further, for those without electricity, many family, friends and neighbors who do have electricity, have opened up their homes to those without for a hot shower and meals,” City of Waukee Marketing and Communications Director Summer Evans said.