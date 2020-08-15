Van Meter comes together to pick up storm damage

T.K. West - Correspondent

Approximately 40 Van Meter customers, including city hall, found themselves without power on Monday, Aug. 10 after severe storms moved throughout the Dallas County and surrounding areas.

In addition to downed power lines, these storms also created damage to trees, fences, and branches as well as sheds and outbuildings across the town. Van Meter City Administrator Kyle Michel said that while most of the debris has already been cleaned up, the city of Van Meter will also need to repair some of its recreational facilities that have sustained light damage.

“The community came together to address cleanup needs. Most debris cleanup appears to be complete,” Michel said on Tuesday. “Numerous individuals were out in town with trucks, trailers, and chainsaws to help clear debris from roadways and help their neighbors clean up their yards.”

When dealing with post-storm events, Michel advises community members to remain alert when driving, especially near fallen power lines and trees, which can obstruct the roadways. He also said that residents and city staff are often encroaching on the roadways throughout these times in order to help the community with post-storm clean up.

“We had numerous vehicles drive across downed power lines due to observing the surrounding damage,” Michel said. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert during these times. We would also discourage the sightseeing trips as much as possible so that cleanup crews can safely work.”

At this time, the city of Van Meter plans to continue with its standard yard waste collection on Thursdays, when it will address some of the cleanup efforts from the storm. Larger debris can also be placed in the recreational complex at the top of the boat ramp driveway. However, the city asks that residents not place trash in this debris pile as it is currently only for tree debris.