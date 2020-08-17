Fiery crash kills one in Dallas County

Staff Report

One person is dead following a crash late Sunday night in Dallas County, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said Dallas County Dispatch took a 911 call around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 for a vehicle at Highway 44 and W Avenue in Dallas County. The caller said the vehicle struck a tree in the ditch before catching on fire.

The Grimes Fire Department and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene. The deputies found an SUV "up against a tree and completely engulfed in flames," the sheriff's office said. The make and model of the SUV has not been verified.

A preliminary investigation showed there was one person located inside the vehicle, who was killed. The sheriff's office said the cause of the accident and death is not yet known and the identity of the deceased individual has not been released.

The sheriff's office said the Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist with the technical accident investigation. The accident remains under investigation.