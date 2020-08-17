To the classrooms for Van Meter Schools’ ‘Return to Learn’

While some school districts are still trying to figure out their plans for the upcoming school year, there are others that are simply waiting to implement their “Return To Learn” plans.

Among those school districts is the Van Meter Community School District. Following several sessions in an effort to decide how to proceed with the new school year, Van Meter will be going back to full on-site learning. There will be an option for students to go to an online learning option as well. While there was a healthy discussion on which path to ultimately follow, Superintendent Deron Durflinger said several guiding factors went into the decision making process.

“There were three different pillars that we built our plan upon beginning with the health and safety of our staff and students,” began Durflinger. “Then we looked at it from a social-emotional standpoint. Thirdly was academics and it all came in that order. By looking at those levels, we tried to find the right balance.”

Durflinger added that the process should individuals decide to transition away from either on-site or remote learning would look a little different from other schools. Within the Van Meter School District, there is no specific deadline for students and families to make their decision to either remote or on-site learning. There is no commitment needed for families to adhere to with regards to either form of learning. Any time students and families that wish to transition from one form of learning to another can do so right away.

“With the difference with our size, philosophy, and structure, any student at any time can move online,” Durflinger said. “Some may choose to ease their way back to on-site learning or something like that with being at school two days a week or so.”

As it stands right now, roughly 91% of Van Meter’s families plan to attend school via on-site learning with only 10 families set to take on online learning.

While the goal is to get every student back to full on-site learning, Durflinger mentioned that the learning structure already put in place within the school district made things a lot easier in tackling last spring and the unique challenges that might come this school year.

“We have been operating for a number of years in a more non-traditional style of learning in the sense that we run a very flexible schedule,” began Durflinger. “The focus for us is a bit unique because our focus is on learning and not seat time. We focus more on the learning and making sure kids meet the standards and competencies that we’ve established. The way they get there and the time they get there is going to look different for all kids.”

Durflinger added that with that setup in place, the Van Meter School District has been more adaptable to the unique situations that COVID-19 has provided. This will be the 12th year for the school district in a one-to-one setting where every student has a device and standards-based grading is in use.

“When you combine everything, we’re in a good position to adjust and adapt relatively quickly to whatever the environment requires us to do,” added Durflinger.

As far as what a normal day in the life of Van Meter Community Schools may look like, things might seem slightly different from what other schools in the area might be doing.

“We’re all in one building so we’re utilizing staggered start times and dismissals,” Durflinger said. “Our high school kids won’t be here as long as our elementary school and we’ll be limiting movement as much as possible which is an advantage with being a smaller school.”

The class structure itself will look quite different as well with students being in cohorts and will remain in the same classroom for the majority of the day. Teachers will move from classroom to classroom instead of students. Within those cohorts, students will be placed in smaller sized “pods” for a specific purpose in mind.

“We’re trying to limit exposure so that when somebody gets COVID, it will limit the number of people who will need to quarantine,” said Durflinger.

While not required to be worn, all students will be required to have masks and that there will be few times that students won’t be wearing masks where possible. The uniqueness of the school year will also be reflected in the lunch routines.

“Students will have sack lunches in classrooms and teachers will have the students eat whenever they want,” Durflinger said.

The “classrooms” themselves will look slightly different.

“We have a campus area that allows us to move students out of building relatively easily so we will have a lot of our classes outside,” said Durflinger. “The more opportunities to be socially distant is what we are going for.”

The learning structure overall includes a combination of asynchronous and synchronous learning in an effort to maximize learning through COVID-19. The staggered arrival and dismissal times once again come into play with busing. Only eight buses will be used and capacity will be limited to one individual per seat with masks required.

It may be challenging times for school districts right now but with their structure and plan in place, Durflinger said Van Meter Schools seems ready to tackle any challenge ahead.

“We don’t just say it, we want our students to be successful today and tomorrow and we feel like with what we have in place, we’ll be able to adapt quickly to any situation,” he added.

In a recent update, the Van Meter School district will have a later start date following COVID-19 concerns. An employee had tested positive and was in contact with close to 80 students, most of whom were in the lower to elementary levels.

"Since most of them are lower elementary and the first week of school is so important to developing routines, we decided to wait to start until the 24th," began Durflinger. "Any other time in the year we might not have made that decision. It was just the right thing to do since we haven't started yet."