Several Waukee parks and rec programs open for registration
WAUKEE – Not all typical Waukee Parks & Recreation programs and events will be held this fall and winter, and a printed program guide will not the mailed. However, the department is still able to provide some youth and adult programs. Several are open for registration NOW!
Youth Programs
- Tumbling Tots
- Dickey’s Ryukyu Little Ninjas/Karate
- Studio Bea Dance - 2 to Move
- Sunflower Fine Art
- Red Cross Babysitting Training
Adult Programs
Yoga in the Park (Aug. 22, Sept. 12 & Sept. 26)
- Sunflower Fine Art
- Dinner Delights
- Coed Sand Volleyball
Visit www.Waukee.org/registration to register for these programs now.
Registration for Youth Basketball League and Adult Indoor Volleyball League will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Waukee’s Movies in the Park will also resume this fall with “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 and “The Addams Family” (PG) at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Both will be held at Waukee’s Centennial Park. Admission is free thanks to program sponsor NCMIC! Distancing in the park is encouraged.
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, programs may be added and events may be canceled or modified. Please visit www.Waukee.org/parks or the Waukee Parks & Recreation Facebook page for future announcements.