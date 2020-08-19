Several Waukee parks and rec programs open for registration

Submitted by City of Waukee

WAUKEE – Not all typical Waukee Parks & Recreation programs and events will be held this fall and winter, and a printed program guide will not the mailed. However, the department is still able to provide some youth and adult programs. Several are open for registration NOW!

Youth Programs

Tumbling Tots

Dickey’s Ryukyu Little Ninjas/Karate

Studio Bea Dance - 2 to Move

Sunflower Fine Art

Red Cross Babysitting Training

Adult Programs

Yoga in the Park (Aug. 22, Sept. 12 & Sept. 26)

Sunflower Fine Art

Dinner Delights

Coed Sand Volleyball

Visit www.Waukee.org/registration to register for these programs now.

Registration for Youth Basketball League and Adult Indoor Volleyball League will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Waukee’s Movies in the Park will also resume this fall with “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 and “The Addams Family” (PG) at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Both will be held at Waukee’s Centennial Park. Admission is free thanks to program sponsor NCMIC! Distancing in the park is encouraged.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, programs may be added and events may be canceled or modified. Please visit www.Waukee.org/parks or the Waukee Parks & Recreation Facebook page for future announcements.