Statue touchdown, ADM's Tiger statue arrives in Adel

Among the excitement of impending touchdowns on the football gridiron, there was another reason for excitement that touched down Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The excitement surrounded the official arrival of the much anticipated ADM Tiger statue.

Before it stands guard on the campus of ADM middle and high schools, the statue was shown off to the community in a parade. The statue is a highlight two years in the making and helped to provide a spark during a time dominated by derecho and COVID-19.

"It's very exciting to have the statue here finally," said ADM Alumni Association member Dana Brown. "In person it's just stunning. We've had pictures of it along the way but seeing it in person is just awesome."

The official arrival of the statue came on Friday, Aug. 14 but Wednesday was the first time residents of the ADM community were able to see it and a parade was a great way to show it off.

"We love how the statue turned out," began Brown. "Originally we knew we wanted to do a parade. We were going to do it around the Sweet Corn Festival but when that didn't happen, we had to come up with a different plan. Jim (Peters) and I met with the fire and police departments and they were more than willing to help."

Brown mentioned the parade route was intended to hit as many residential areas as possible. It was also done in a way that the Alumni Association thought would work best among a COVID-19 environment.

"We wanted to make that as many people got to see the statue as possible," said Brown. "We knew that birthday drives and parades have worked well during this pandemic time."

The ultimate destination for the statue is still bound for the area in front of the middle school entrance. There still needs to be confirmation as to the official installation date of the statue but the goal as Brown said is to be before the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The Tiger statue in Adel marks the end of a long process and the fruit of a lot of hard work.

"It was November of 2018 when we first made contact with Chicago Fiberglass Works," began Brown. "It's been a lot of effort to get funds raised, the design, the execution, and just getting it here. It's been a process but we're just happy having it here. It's something that is really striking and something students and families can enjoy."

The statue is currently the only form of the newly branded logo in three dimensions.