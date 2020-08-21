City of Adel issues Water Warning - Tier I

Submitted by City of Adel

In the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, the City of Adel Municipal Water System's usage spiked to 813,000 gallons, which represents 95.6% capacity and is tied for the system's third-highest demand on record.

Due to this usage, the Severe Drought designation, and the current and forecasted weather, the City has issued a WATER WARNING - TIER I effective immediately.

This Warning, which does not include Xenia customers, is completely different and separate from the recent Boil Advisory, which was lifted last week.

All outdoor watering, irrigation, and other outdoor water uses with City water are prohibited until further notice. Violations may be subject to surcharges.

Please review the City's news post for further details.