Van Meter Fan Fest successful with a different look in 2020

Neither wind nor rain nor coronavirus was able to keep Van Meter’s Fan Fest from happening Friday, Aug. 20. The annual event put on by the Van Meter High School Athletic Booster Club, had a slightly different look.

Normally held inside the American Legion Post 403 building in Van Meter, the event was taken outside and limited to adults only in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, we decided to have the event outdoors to keep people as safe as possible,” said American Legion Post 403 Adjutant Brad Dostal. “The building normally houses 370 people but with 50 percent capacity can only have roughly 130 so we thought it would be better outside.”

Dostal also mentioned that the normally planned four food trucks had to be limited.

The event itself, which has been so ingrained within the Van Meter community, like many events, had questions surrounding it once COVID-19 came knocking. In the end, the show had to go on.

“We really wanted to have a fundraising event largely due to the loss of game fees for the schools,” said booster club member Miranda Steinfeldt. “It also helps the booster club as we lost out on money from concessions. The goal is to try and get as much as we can from this.”

Anybody age 18 and under were prohibited from the event and while it meant missing out on the normal feel of the event, it was a needed step.

“Normally we have anywhere from 400-450 people here,” began Steinfeldt. “There would be kids running around, playing tag or football, and just having fun. It’s easy for us as adults to stay separated but it’s really hard to tell kids they can’t run around and play with their friends. That was part of supporting the schools’ efforts to keep the kids separated.”

The auction itself going online was an easy pivot for the booster club and while it may not be the favorite form, it does provide another possible benefit.

“Due to COVID-19 we felt it best to go online and things have turned out really well,” said Steinfeldt. “I’d assume that we’d keep up with it because we have a lot of young families and elderly individuals and this way they can be engaged in the auction as well. They don’t have to find a sitter or have to worry about where they’re actually at.”

The auction worked out so well noted Steinfeldt, that as of 7:39 p.m., the auction had raised over $22,000.

The auction items themselves were worth every penny and held a more local twist than ever before.

“We chose as a booster club not to go out and solicit a bunch of small businesses and restaurants with gift trees and so forth as we would have in the past,” said Steinfeldt. “We decided to keep it made by someone in the community or by a small business close to us that would support Van Meter. It was more of a Van Meter fan fest and not random stuff from Des Moines.”

While the usual introduction of coaches didn’t take place, there was still a message from Van Meter Activities Director Rick Roberts. Roberts spoke about the current state of Van Meter athletics and the support for the school as a whole.

“We are committed to providing a great experience for our student-athletes,” said Roberts in a speech to the crowd. “Things will be different for adults so that it can be the same for our student-athletes.”

It may have looked different but in the end, the result remained the same, and Fan Fest 2020 was another successful event.