Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 6-17

Staff Report

Aug. 6, 2020

A 22 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested for operating while under the influence – 1st offense.

An accident occurred in the 15000 blk of Hwy 141. A Perry driver lost control of the vehicle in the rain and went into the ditch, striking a fence. There were no injuries and damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500. She was able to drive the vehicle out of the ditch and away from the scene.

A 37 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for stalking and violation of no contact/protective order – contempt.

Aug. 7, 2020

A 36 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied or revoked.

A 24 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A single vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of 190th Street and W Ave. A Grimes driver traveled through a stop sign and through the intersection, coming to rest in the ditch. The vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 in damage and the driver was transported to Methodist West hospital by Granger EMS. The driver was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, failure to maintain control and failure to obey stop sign.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141 near I Ave. Damage was estimated at $2,500 and no injuries were reported.

Aug 8, 2020

A 20 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was domestic abuse assault 1st offense.

A single vehicle rollover accident occurred at 1400 130th Street, Dawson. The driver lost control on the gravel road. His vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 damage. EMS was called, but the driver refused transport and had no injuries.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 80 westbound at approximately the 99 mile marker. Vehicle two stuck the trailer of vehicle one, a semi. Damage was estimated to vehicle one at approximately $20 and vehicle one sustained approximately $2,500 damage. Driver two was issued a citation for improper lane change. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene.

Aug. 9, 2020

A 27 year old male Indianola resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. The original charge was violation of no contact/protective order – contempt.

Aug. 10, 2020

A 36 year old male Ottumwa resident was arrested on a bond revocation. The original charge was forgery, identity theft, fraudulent practice - 3rd degree.

A Grimes driver was driving westbound in the 17000 block of 240th Street when a tree fell across the road during a storm. The driver was unable to stop and struck the downed tree. His vehicle sustained approximately $10,000 damage and was privately towed. No injuries were reported.

A Belle Plaine driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, about the 102 mile mark. He began to have trouble controlling his semi during a severe storm, with strong winds. While trying to regain control, he was cut off by another unknown vehicle, causing him to make contact with the cable barriers near the median. Damage was estimated to the vehicle at approximately $3,000. Damage to the cable barriers was estimated at $2,000. No injuries were reported

A city of Perry vehicle was westbound on 130th Street when it swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen in the roadway during the storm. The driver was unable to prevent it from going into the ditch. The vehicle then tipped onto the driver’s side. Estimated damage to the vehicle was approximately $15,000. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was taken by private vehicle to be checked for minor injuries.

Aug. 11, 2020

A 54 year old male Bouton resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was domestic abuse assault – 1st offense.

Aug. 12, 2020

A 19 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license under suspension.

Aug. 16, 2020

A 45 year old Orlando, DC resident was arrested in Dallas Center for disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and public intoxication.

A 35 year old male Luverne resident was arrested in Dawson for driving while barred. He was also cited for operating a non-registered vehicle, fraudulent use of registration, open container for driver and littering upon a highway.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 26726 150th. Driver one was traveling eastbound on 150th when driver two entered the roadway from a driveway, striking vehicle one. Vehicle one came to rest in the north ditch and vehicle two came to rest in the south ditch. Driver two and his passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Driver one was checked out by EMS and released. Vehicle one was towed and sustained approximately $12,000 damage. Vehicle two was towed and sustained approximately $20,000 damage.

A 32 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for forgery, unauthorized use of credit card, identity theft and theft 4th degree.

Aug. 17, 2020

A 25 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for operating while under the influence – 1st offense, open container, driving on wrong side of two way highway and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Des Moines driver was northbound in the 17000 block of Highway 141 when he lost control due to a tire issue. He went into the ditch and the vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on its tires. The driver and his passenger were checked out by EMS, but there were no injuries. The vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 and was towed from the scene.

A 37 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.