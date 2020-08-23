De Soto Police Report: July 5-31
It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
7-5-20
A male was arrested for driving while suspended.
7-14-20
Ketelsen RV reported a theft of a camper and criminal mischief. The camper was returned.
7-16-20
A male was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and driving under suspension.
7-17-20
A resident reported a theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at the park and ride.
7-21-20
Took a report of a trailer striking the mailbox cluster on Chestnut St.
7-25-20
A male was arrested for driving under suspension and having an open container.
7-29-20
Ketelsen RV reported a theft of a camper belonging to Andrew Shoemaker. Anyone with information please contact the De Soto Police or Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
7-30-20
Report of a two-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Guthrie St. Female cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
7-31-20
A resident reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Des Moines.
A resident reported a burglary to her vehicle and money was taken.