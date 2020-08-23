De Soto Police Report: July 5-31

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

7-5-20

A male was arrested for driving while suspended.

7-14-20

Ketelsen RV reported a theft of a camper and criminal mischief. The camper was returned.

7-16-20

A male was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and driving under suspension.

7-17-20

A resident reported a theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at the park and ride.

7-21-20

Took a report of a trailer striking the mailbox cluster on Chestnut St.

7-25-20

A male was arrested for driving under suspension and having an open container.

7-29-20

Ketelsen RV reported a theft of a camper belonging to Andrew Shoemaker. Anyone with information please contact the De Soto Police or Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

7-30-20

Report of a two-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Guthrie St. Female cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

7-31-20

A resident reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Des Moines.

A resident reported a burglary to her vehicle and money was taken.