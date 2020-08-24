Adel Lions Club donates funds to ADM booster groups

Submitted by Adel Lions Club

Lion President Tom Bice recently presented Rod Wiebers, ADM’s new Activities Director, with a check for $2,000. The check represents the Lions Club’s donation of $1,000 each to the ADM Athletic Boosters and the ADM Fine Arts Boosters.

Wiebers was the featured speaker at a recent Adel Lions Club’s meeting. He came to ADM after 17 years at Johnston. He chose Adel because he believes the ADM opportunity is one of the top jobs in the state. His primary goal is to recruit, retain and develop students, coaches and members of the community.

After starting at ADM July 1, he was immediately involved in dealing with the challenges presented by COVID-19. Fall sports programs had to be immediately addressed with direction from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The original football schedule included nine games. That had to be shortened to seven with four home games and three away games. Plans for accommodating fans is still underway so the school can abide by “social distancing” rules. ADM has a strong fan base and continuing to serve them is a priority. Plans will be announced as soon as they are finalized.