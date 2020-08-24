Grimes Public Library receives accreditation from State Library of Iowa

Submitted by Grimes Public Library

The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Grimes Public Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”

Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high-quality library services. The Grimes Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities. The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2023.

“Mayor Mikkelsen, Grimes City Councilmembers, City Administrator Jake Anderson, the Library Director and the Grimes Public Library’s Board of Trustees are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott.

Iowa’s accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services. More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities. Iowans use their libraries to find jobs, do homework, locate a good book to read, research medical conditions, access government information and more.