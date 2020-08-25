Adel, Van Meter residents gather donations for Linn County

T.K. West - Correspondent

When Valerie Sutton heard stories of the damage that had affected eastern Iowa after the recent storm on Aug. 10, she decided to reach out to the local community and see how she could help. At the time, Sutton’s family had told her that food pantry donations were desperately needed. Now, with the help of several community members and businesses across the Dallas County area, Sutton is working to fill a trailer full of supplies to be delivered to Linn County on Friday, Aug. 28.

“I reflected on the stories my eastern Iowa family told us, while attending a wedding in Iowa City the weekend prior. Some still were without power, some had to replace the entire contents of their fridges and freezers, all were devastated by the damage that occurred in their communities,” Sutton said.

Sutton is currently asking for items such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed meals, peanut butter, toilet paper and more. The Adel Family Fun Center, located at 1526 Greene St., is also helping collect non-perishable food items, toiletries, cleaning supplies and pet supplies through Thursday to help fill the trailer. Owner Bryce Smith said that anyone can drop off these items just inside the establishment’s double doors on Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“When Valerie brought up this idea of gathering items and necessities for others in need, I was more than willing to collect and help store items until they made the journey,” Smith said. “The beautiful thing about our community is how dedicated we are to looking out for our neighbors and fellow Iowans, near and far. The derecho that hit our community doesn’t even compare to some of the other communities hit much harder by the storm.”

In addition, several members of the Van Meter United Methodist Church and community are picking produce from the town’s giving garden as well as gathering donations through the end of the week. Kari Strong of the Van Meter Giving Garden said that they are happy that the fresh produce can help not only those in the Dallas County area but also other counties who really need help. She said that they feel that it is important to pay it forward and to give back to those who are going through difficult times.

More:Area towns plant community gardens to benefit local residents

“We knew right away after the derecho happened we wanted to give back to individuals that were affected by the storm. A Van Meter resident knew Valerie was going to drop off necessities at the food pantry, and she graciously volunteered to add our produce and other food donations our church is gathering to take with her,” Strong said.

For those interested in helping Sutton fill the trailer, the Raccoon Valley Bank in Adel is also accepting donations throughout this week. The bank lobby is currently open Monday through Friday until 4:30 p.m. and is located at 1009 Court St. in Adel.

“While the local effects of the derecho were staggering, the loss of housing in Linn county is a whole different level of adversity. Having empathy for those that have lost their houses and ability to feed their family during this time and acting on it is a great thing for this community to do. Hopefully, in a way, it will allow our community to heal from the storm,” Raccoon Valley Bank Adel Vice President Thomas Book said.