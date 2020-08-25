Second ADM fall sports athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Report

ADM Community School District was informed Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, that another ADM High School fall sports athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the Dallas County Health Department, contact tracing has occurred to identify individuals that were within six feet of the positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

As a result, the Dallas County Health Department has identified four individuals that will be identified as close contacts. Individuals identified as close contacts will be contacted by the state or local health agency and will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.