Grimes eXpo highlights local businesses during outdoor event

COVID-19 may have altered the look of the Business eXpo event in Grimes, but it didn't stop the 10th edition from taking place again in 2020.

The latest edition of the event included 37 businesses and took place outside at the Grimes South Sports Complex. Even though COVID-19 changed the way the eXpo looked this year, it was an event that was destined to take place ever since it was postponed back in April.

"It's something we've done for years and it's the most popular event amongst our members," began Grimes Chamber and Economic Development President and CEO Brian Buethe. "This year is different and it's important for our businesses, maybe more now than ever, to be able to market themselves because of the limited opportunities to do so right now."

The overall look of the event was noticeably different from years past, beginning with the venue itself, which changed from Performance Display and Millwork to the Grimes South Sports Complex.

"Usually we'd have a big raffle going on at this event but we didn't want to deal with handing tickets back and forth," began Buethe. "We've tried to limit the amount of contact throughout this event. There are not as many businesses represented here as usual due to company policies with COVID-19 and such."

Buethe said that along with the media, the chamber has also been utilizing its social media pages and their website to help spread the word.

"We're a chamber of commerce where that's what we do best, making people aware of the great members we have," said Buethe. "We're here to promote these members not just here but well after the event as well."