Additional COVID-19 cases identified at ADM Middle, High Schools

Staff Report

The ADM Community School District was notified of additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 27.

A statement on the district's website said ADM was notified that an ADM Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas County Public Health helped conduct contact tracing to identify those who were within six feet of the positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

Eleven individuals have been identified as close contacts by Dallas County Public Health. The district's website statement said state or local health agencies will contact those individuals and they will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

ADM was also notified on Aug. 27 of two ADM High School students who tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the district said neither of the students have attended school on-site this school year.

"Therefore, in consultation with the Dallas County Health Department, it has been determined that no other students or staff will be identified as a close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) due to an exposure while on-site at ADM," the district's website said.

ADM CSD was informed on Wednesday, Aug. 26 that one ADM High School student tested positive for COVID-19. On Aug. 24, the district learned that a DeSoto Intermediate student had also tested positive. Neither of the students has attended school on-site this school year and no other students or staff were identified as a close contact.

More:Second ADM fall sports athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Two ADM High School fall sports athletes have also tested positive for COVID-19. One case was identified on Aug. 24 while the district learned of the first case on Aug. 22. In total, 12 individuals were identified as close contacts and will be placed in a 14 day quarantine between the two positive cases.

ADM CSD continues to update the public on COVID-19 cases and other news on the district website.